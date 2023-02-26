Cork goals prove the difference in win over gritty Westmeath

Shane Kingston scored an early goal to get Cork off to the perfect start. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

National Hurling League, Division 1A: Cork 2-21 Westmeath 0-21

Experimental Cork duly extended their unbeaten sequence but gritty Westmeath made them battle to the end at a cold Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

Cork led by 2-11 to 0-10 at the interval having got the ideal start with a Shane Kingston goal in the third minute but Killian Doyle kept Westmeath in touch with some fine scores from play and frees.

Newcomers Ben Cunningham and Brian Hayes were soon off the mark as the home side swept 1-5 to 0-1 in front after 10 minutes and a second goal 15 minutes later opened up a nine-point gap, 2-9 to 0-6, Hayes setting up Shane Barrett. Doyle scored 0-8 in the opening period.

The pattern continued on the resumption with Westmeath reducing the deficit to five points with a super Jack Galvin sideline cut in the 54th minute only for Cork to rally with three points in as many minutes.

Doyle lasted until the hour mark before being replaced after emptying the tank for his side. The Westmeath defence improved after an unsettling start with full-back Conor Shaw excelling until picking up an injury in the second-half.

In the end those two first-half goals separated the teams as Cork march on with a 100 per cent record.

Cork: P Collins; G Millerick, N O’Leary, captain, E Roche; C O’Brien (0-1), T O’Connell (0-1), D O’Leary; S Quirke, E Twomey (0-1); B Cunningham (0-1), L Meade, C Cahalane (0-3); S Kingston (1-7, 0-6 frees), B Hayes (0-2), S Barrett (1-2). Subs: E Downey for Millerick half-time, C Cormack (0-1) for D O’Leary 44 mins, P Power (0-2) for Cunningham 47 mins, D Connery for Quirke 60 mins, C Walsh for Barrett 66 mins.

Westmeath: N Conaty; J Bermingham, C Shaw, D Egerton; R Greville (0-1), T Doyle, J Galvin (0-2 one sideline); S Clavin, S McGovern (0-1); O McCabe, K Doyle (0-13, 11 frees) K Regan; P Clarke, D Glennon (0-1), J Boyle. Subs: E Keyes for Clarke 45 mins, D Clinton (0-1 free) for Clavin 56 mins, A Ennis for K Doyle injured 60 mins, C Doyle (0-2 frees) for Shaw 61 mins.

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).