Mayo and Galway end up all even after an odd sort of opening act

Mayo 1-11 Galway 2-8

It was at times tentative and a bit chaotic but there was no mistaking the zeal on an exciting Allianz Football League opening night in Castlebar before a lively crowd of 13,654. Connacht rivals Mayo and Galway came to Hastings Insurance MacHale Park with clear intent and ended the night with honour satisfied.

Ryan O’Donoghue sprang on to the penultimate ball of the night, as Galway triumphantly cleared their lines but misplaced the last clearance, and curled over a superb equaliser.

All the apprehensions about the potential championship fate of relegated teams appeared to add a frisson of anxiety but both sides had their own agenda. Mayo, under new management, weren’t going to bend the knee to the Connacht champions, whereas Galway knew the dangers of squandering last summer’s momentum.

The match slalomed one way and then another. Mayo got more energy from their bench but still couldn’t pull away but they had done well to stall the early momentum.

Their widely intuited new direction in terms of letting the ball fly a bit more wasn’t immediately detectable. True, a number of long kicks – four – dropped short to Galway goalkeeper Connor Gleeson but despite a reasonable supply of possession, too often they played ‘pass the parcel’ until the ball was turned over.

A match that like the intercounty season itself progressed through periods of frantic activity followed by tumbleweed lulls, saw the Connacht champions go in at half-time 1-5 to 1-3 to the good. But they couldn’t have been happy given that they had led for most of the 35 minutes and at times looked likely to go to town on their rivals.

Galway came surprisingly stacked with 10 of the side who had started last July’s All-Ireland final and that included five of the Moycullen team that just three weeks previously had played in the All-Ireland club semi-finals.

This was a cause of apprehension to the home crowd, who had two debutants plus Conor Loftus being repurposed as a centre back and few mainstays.

New Mayo manager Kevin McStay before the game. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

An opening five minutes of sustained Mayo possession yielded nothing and when Damien Comer took a fine mark at centrefield in the ninth minute, he moved it quickly to Cillian McDaid, who kicked a terrific score for a 0-2 to 0-1 lead, it appeared that the visitors had got their motor running.

The score that bankrolled the first half for Mayo was a startling goal by James Carr – who against the same opposition in the qualifiers four years ago, broke the internet with a couple of similar spectaculars – hit from 20 metres and rattling into the frame of the net.

The problem was that within two minutes, Galway had riposted. Matthew Tierney, one of few forwards rotated in on the square, got up to Paul Kelly’s attempted point and flicked to the net. The visitors lost Eoghan Kelly to the sin bin and Rob Finnerty to a nasty injury that necessitated his being carried off.

The caginess of the play was reflected in some surprising statistics. Mayo had their four underhit chances before posting the first of only two wides before half-time. Galway had just one but there wasn’t a bravura sense of not being afraid to miss – just a hesitancy in front of the posts.

Mayo stepped it up after the break and soon reeled in the two-point (1-3 to 1-5) deficit. Centrefielders Matt Ruane and Diarmuid O’Connor had fitful matches but kicked two excellent points early in the half whereas O’Donoghue kicked a free.

Galway were under pressure but conjured a lifeline when McDaid was let run too far and picked out the supporting presence of Seán Kelly on the counter. He slipped in the goal that undid all Mayo’s good work.

The match was now well poised. Tensions erupted with black cards for O’Connor and McDaid for pulling down opponents. Galway kept edging ahead – a booming 45-metres-plus free from replacement Peter Cooke the pick of their scores – but Mayo weren’t going to be denied.

Veteran Cillian O’Connor found the bit of space that had been so hard to come by in injury time. Comer, inspirational at moments, kicked a free but just when Galway might have thought they were out the gap, the were pulled back in.

There’s no easing up between now and championship. Teams are on a fast trip and these two won’t be unhappy with their first steps.

MAYO: Colm Reape; Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Rory Brickenden; Stephen Coen (capt), Conor Loftus, Enda Hession; Matthew Ruane (0-1), Diarmuid O’Connor (0-1); Bob Tuohy (0-1), Jack Carney, Jordan Flynn (0-1); Ryan O’Donoghue (0-6, four frees), James Carr (1-0), Aidan Orme.

Subs: Aidan O’Shea for Orme (52), Eoghan McLoughlin for D O’Connor (both 52 mins), Cillian O’Connor (0-1) for Carr (64), Kevin McLaughlin for Carney (68), Paul Towey for Tuohy (75).

Black card: Ruane (55 mins)

GALWAY: Connor Gleeson; Seán Kelly (capt; 1-0), Neil Mulcahy, Eoghan Kelly; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Daniel O’Flaherty; Paul Conroy (0-1), Cillian McDaid (0-1); Paul Kelly (0-1), Matthew Tierney (1-0), Johnny Heaney; Rob Finnerty (0-1), Damien Comer (0-3, one mark, one free), Dessie Conneely.

Subs: Peter Cooke (0-1, free) for Finnerty (26 mins, inj), Cathal Sweeney for P Kelly (42), Eoin Finnerty for Conneely (49), Jack Glynn for O’Flaherty (60), Gerard Davoren for Tierney (64).

Black cards: E Kelly (16 mins) McDaid (62).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).