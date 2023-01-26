Out of sight, but not out of mind, Dublin get ready for a new adventure

The brawl between Dublin and Meath at Parnell Park in April 2008, on the last occasion the Dubs played Division 2 football. Photograph: INPHO/Donall Farmer

Dublin are going fully immersive for their upcoming Division Two experience.

Just days before the campaign starts, it has emerged the Dubs will soon be on the lookout for a new sponsor, with AIG not renewing its partnership when the current deal ends in November. These lower tier counties just can’t catch a break.

The last time Dublin played Division Two football, it ended in mass brawls and suspensions and fines. Just as well it only lasted one season, then.

Dublin were relegated in 2007. The following year, they played seven group games in Division Two, winning five, drawing one and losing one, which was enough for them to make an immediate return to the top flight for 2009. However, that 2008 campaign is remembered chiefly for how the final two acts played out.

Our league campaign and our form during the league was very, very poor. It was a pretty humbling experience for all involved

In the early stages of their final group game, against Meath at Parnell Park, a massive row involving more than 25 players erupted, and ultimately dominated the narrative thereafter. Dublin’s Bernard Brogan and Paddy Andrews were sent off, as were Niall McKeigue and Shane McAnarney of Meath. Ciarán Whelan was shown a red card later on in the same game.

Ultimately, a disciplinary investigation proposed suspensions on a total of 16 players and issued fines for both counties. The following week, Dublin played Westmeath in the Division Two final in Navan.

Dublin's suspended players look on during the Division Two final against Westmeath in Navan in 2008. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The suspended Dublin players stood together on the grass bank behind the town end goals in Navan, all bootcut jeans and a “we’re innocent men” swagger, looking like the kind of pop group you’d end up with if Nathan Carter was lead vocalist for the Backstreet Boys.

Dublin lost that game, but they had already secured promotion, and ever since they have left behind the mean backstreets of Division Two for the brightly lit avenues of Division One. Until now.

Speaking about their league relegation last year, manager Dessie Farrell said: “Our league campaign and our form during the league was very, very poor. It was a pretty humbling experience for all involved.”

On Saturday, their recovery gets under way when they begin life in Division Two, a new experience for players accustomed to playing at a higher altitude. Dublin hope it will only be a brief stopover.

Their upcoming programme of games will see them play three matches at Croke Park and four away – in Limerick, Cork, Derry and Meath.

Their first match is Saturday’s Croke Park fixture with Kildare, followed by a trip to the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on February 5th and then Páirc Uí Chaoimh to face Cork on February 19th.

They will be back at Croke Park on February 25th for a tie with Clare before another set of away fixtures – Celtic Park to play Derry on March 4th and Meath at Páirc Tailteann on March 18th. Their final group game is at Croke Park against Louth on March 26th.

Remarkably, Dublin’s last league game against Meath in Navan was in 1988. Despite being neighbouring counties, their most recent league or championship meeting at Páirc Tailteann was 35 years ago.

Meath will face Dublin at Páirc Tailteann in the league on March 18th. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dublin have played league and championship games in Navan since the eighties, but against other counties, including that 2008 Division Two league final defeat to Westmeath. But next month will see them play Meath there in a league fixture for the first time since December 1988.

Dublin used an experimental team during the recent O’Byrne Cup. But Paul Mannion (whenever the club controversy blows over, and Jack McCaffrey have rejoined the squad for the season ahead, and there is a real sense they are throwing everything at the 2023 campaign to try get their hands on Sam Maguire again.

Indeed, it might be no harm for Dublin to be tipping away outside of the top flight over the coming weeks, though All-Ireland champions down the years have tended to come from Division One.

Armagh, back in 2002, remain the last team to win an All-Ireland from Division Two. Galway went close last year, losing the final to Kerry.

But while Kerry, Galway, Mayo et al won’t have to plan for Dublin over the coming weeks, you can be sure they will be keeping a curious eye on how Farrell’s side approach the league.

From a spectator’s point of view, it is great to see the best players returning and playing the game

“It’s great to see players like Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey back playing, because that is what supporters want to see, the best players from every county playing,” says Kerry’s Paul Geaney.

“From our point of view, it mightn’t even matter, we mightn’t even get to meet them, so there is no point worrying about that. But from a spectator’s point of view it is great to see the best players returning and playing the game.

“Having the boys back with Dublin, it will make everybody else who are playing Dublin raise their game.”

Dublin are out of sight, but certainly not out of mind. And perhaps their hurlers, operating in Division One, might help the county attract a new sponsor.

Predictions

Promoted: Dublin and Derry

Relegated: Limerick and Louth