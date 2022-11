Colm McFadden has been appointed as a coach with Sligo, where he will look after the forwards.

Donegal All-Ireland winner Colm McFadden has been appointed coach with the Sligo footballers, where he will work with the forwards.

McFadden, from St Michael’s club, had a memorable year in 2012. As well as winning the county’s second All-Ireland, McFadden was chosen as an All Star and nominated for Footballer of the Year.

Also a three-time Ulster medallist in 2011, ‘12 and ‘14 and a league winner in 2007, he will join up with Sligo manager Tony McEntee in January.