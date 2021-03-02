Everton edge Southampton; Gordon Elliott hit with interim British ban

In a joint statement the five football associations of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales say they are delighted to support a prospective bid to host the 2030 Fifa World Cup. In Premier League action last night Everton secured their first home league win of 2021. Richarlison’s early strike for Carlo Ancelotti’s team made it eight defeats in nine league games for Southampton, while the hosts moved within two points of the top four. Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was arrested on Monday after Catalan police officers searched the La Liga club’s offices.

The dead horse at the centre of the Gordon Elliott photograph controversy has been confirmed as the Michael O’Leary-owned Morgan. The British Horseracing Authority has banned Elliott from having runners in Britain on an “interim” basis until authorities here have finished investigating a controversial photograph which shows the top trainer sitting on top of a dead horse on his gallops. Black Tears initiated a four-timer for the Irish trainer at Punchestown on Monday with victory in the Quevega Mares Hurdle. Elliott was not in attendance himself.