England prop receives death threats for not clapping Wales off the pitch

The England prop Ellis Genge has said he has received death threats after a video emerged online of him not clapping Wales into the tunnel after their Six Nations victory over Eddie Jones’ side on Saturday, which promptly led to the English Rugby Football Union issuing a statement condemning the online abuse and hitting out at the lack of respect shown towards England players.

Genge, who came off the bench during England’s 40-24 defeat, posted on Twitter on Sunday night to explain why he stood motionless as his teammates applauded Wales back into the dressing rooms.

The 26-year-old came on to the field with the match in the balance in the 67th minute, only for Wales to pull clear, and appeared understandably despondent after the match. He posted on Twitter: “Don’t know why I’m not clapping in that tunnel must be deep in thought, utmost respect for the Welsh. As for keyboard warriors sending death threats etc.” His tweet was accompanied by a clip of the UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov saying “send me location”.

Soon afterwards, the RFU released a damning statement which read: “Respect is a core value of rugby. Yesterday we lost to Wales who deserved their victory. Unfortunately, some of the reaction on social media to players and the team has not shown the level of respect the rugby community prides itself on. We will support our players and team against online abuse and hope true rugby fans will stand with us.”

Only hours earlier the RFU had released a statement in response to abuse suffered by the BBC reporter Sonja McLaughlan following her pitchside interviews in the immediate aftermath of Wales’s victory. And earlier this month the UK government called on social media companies to act and warned that sanctions could be introduced if they do not with dozens of footballers also the subject of online abuse.

Former England international Ugo Monye on Sunday night echoed those sentiments in response to Genge’s tweet, posting: “Social media step up. @Twitter not good enough anymore.” - Guardian