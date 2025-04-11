Ben Healy ends 36-year wait for Irish stage win in Itzulia Basque Country race

Ireland's Ben Healy won stage five of the Itzulia Basque Country race between Urduña and Gernika-Lumo. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Ben Healy ended a near-four decade wait for an Irish stage win at the Itzulia Basque Country race on Friday after pulling off a brilliant solo move to secure success on stage five between Urduña and Gernika-Lumo.

The EF Education EasyPost rider was part of the day’s key breakaway and then went solo with 55km remaining. Despite hard chasing by the group of race favourites, his inspired performance saw him take victory 36 years after Stephen Roche won in Alto San Martin. Frenchman Axel Laurence was second, 1:47 back.

“I had good legs today and glad I could finish it off in the end like I did,” Healy said.

“We had two guys in the breakaway. I went in the tailwind. I really had some good legs today and was able to keep extending that gap.”

Healy had originally aimed for the overall classification but lost time on Wednesday due to the high temperatures. He tried to go for the stage honours on Thursday, sparking off the day’s breakaway with 117km to go, but the move was reeled in 100km later.

“I came here with the GC ambition, but it just went wrong for me in the past couple of days with a bit of a shock to the system with the heat,” he said. “But it has cooled down and the form is right there. So there is nothing to worry about.”

His big spring goal is the upcoming Ardennes Classics. Asked if he is satisfied with his physical condition ahead of those races, he was clear. “One hundred per cent. The shape is really good.”

Meanwhile, Sam Bennett lost the race lead on the final stage of the Région Pays de la Loire Tour in France, but won the points classification after he took two stage wins in the event.