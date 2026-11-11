New €100m National Velodrome and Badminton Centre on target for 2028 completion

Artist's impression of the National Velodrome and Badminton Centre, which is under construction in Abbotstown, Dublin

Ireland’s elite cyclists, including two-time world champion Lara Gillespie, are on course to have the use of a new €100 million national velodrome in the spring of 2028.

According to Minister of State for Sport Charlie McConalogue, the new facility – officially known as the National Velodrome and Badminton Centre (NVBC) – will be completed on time and on budget at the Sport Ireland campus in Abbotstown.

The Government approved funding of €99.6m and the appointment of Walls Construction as principal contractor for the centre in September of last year, and construction started in February.

Previously described as a “game-changer” by the Minister, the project involves a 250m cycling track, which is the standard required for hosting major international events, as well as up to 12 badminton courts.

Construction of the National Velodrome and Badminton Centre in Dublin started in February

There will be seating for 1,000 spectators as well as ancillary facilities. It means Ireland’s top cyclists including Gillespie – who claimed her second worlds gold at the UCI Track World Championships in Shanghai last month – will be able to spend more time training at home instead of overseas.

An update was provided following a Dáil question from Sinn Féin TD Sorca Clarke.

“I am pleased to inform the Deputy that the project is progressing well and is expected to be delivered on time and within budget,” said McConalogue.

At the sod-turning event for the National Velodrome and Badminton Centre in November 2025 were, among others, track world champion Lara Gillespie, Sport Ireland chief executive Dr Úna May, Minister for Sport Patrick O'Donovan, Minister of State for Sport Charlie McConalogue, Sport Ireland chair John Foley, and then-mayor of Fingal Tom O'Leary. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

“Since the commencement of construction, significant progress has been made on the development of the groundworks and the erection of the steel frame for the building.

“In parallel with the main construction works, the design team for the project continues to progress plans for the timely fit-out to the facility, with a view to it being fully operational and in use by Q2 2028.

“When operational, the NVBC will address the need to provide world-class track cycling facilities for our athletes as well as providing the sport of badminton with integrated training, gym and medical facilities.

“This state-of-the-art facility will afford our track cycling athletes the opportunity to train in Ireland and should have a positive effect on future international performance levels in both sports.”