Sam Bennett wins second stage of Vuelta a España

Sam Bennett displayed a superb return to form on Saturday’s second stage of the Vuelta a España, ending a long period of frustration to take what is the ninth Grand Tour stage of his career.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider had a perfect leadout from his Bora-hansgrohe team, including fellow Irishman Ryan Mullen, and beat former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segefredo) by half a bike length into Utrecht. Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was third.

Bennett was the world’s best sprinter in 2020 and early 2021, winning two stages and the green jersey in the Tour de France, plus a stage in the Vuelta a España in that time, as well as taking a cluster of other successes. However he suffered a knee injury in June of 2021 which sidelined him for much of the rest of the season.The time lost delayed his return to top form and he clocked up just one win this year, the Eschborn-Franfurt race in May. Some doubted Bennett’s ability as a result, but he said that he had faith he would get back on track.

”It is nice. I knew I would do it again. It was just a matter of getting the right legs. What I am really happy about is continuing my pattern in each Grand Tour since 2018. I have won at least one stage in each, so I am happy to continue with that.”

Bennett admitted that he thought he had made a miscalculation in not beginning his sprint sooner.

”Danny [van Poppel] brought me up with speed and he was ready for me to jump, but I waited just for a second. I didn’t know if I left my speed drop a little bit too much, because Danny was coming with so much speed that I should have went straight away.

”I was a bit nervous that I wouldn’t get on top of the speed again. Danny didn’t deliver me, he launched me…”

Bennett was keen to thank van Poppel, Mullen and the rest of the team: ”It was down to the boys today, they did a fantastic job bringing me to the intermediate [sprint]. We tried to just collect points, we didn’t try to go for the actual first place in that to keep the legs for the final.

”They brought me to the line with great legs. In that moment you are just racing.”

Dutchman Mike Teunissen finished fourth on the stage and replaced his compatriot Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink at the head of the general classification. Bennett is into the green jersey of points leader and will hope to clock up further success on Sunday’s flat stage to Breda.