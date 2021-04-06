Cora Staunton’s scoring exploits rewarded with place in AFLW team of the year

Cora Staunton has been named on the AFLW team of the year after scoring 10 goals in nine regular season games for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The 39-year-old Mayo forward also scored 10 behinds for a total of 70 points over the nine games, almost 30 per cent of her side’s total.

It wasn’t enough for the Giants to make the playoffs as they finished eighth of the 14 teams, with just the top six progressing.

Staunton, a four-time All-Ireland winner, has scored29 goals in 30 games for the Giants since signing in 2017, with her 2019 campaign interrupted after she she broke a leg in two places during a game against Macquarie University.

AFLW Team of the Year

Defenders

Lauren Ahrens (Gold Coast), Kerryn Harrington (Carlton), Stacey Livingstone (Collingwood), Kate Lutkins (Brisbane), Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood)

Midfielders

Lauren Pearce (Melbourne, ruck), Kiara Bowers (Fremantle), Brianna Davey (Collingwood), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Alyce Parker (GWS), Georgia Patrikios (St Kilda)

Forwards

Katie Brennan (Richmond), Chloe Molloy (Collingwood), Erin Phillips (Adelaide), Cora Staunton (GWS), Darcy Vescio (Carlton)

Interchange

Ellie Blackburn (Western Bulldogs), Britt Bonnici (Collingwood), Izzy Huntington (Western Bulldogs), Maddy Prespakis (Carlton), Hannah Priest (St Kilda)