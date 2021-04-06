Raphael Varane out of Liverpool clash after positive Covid test

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Liverpool.

The 27-year-old, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, was set to start the quarter-final first leg in Spain.

But Varane will be unavailable for Zinedine Zidane’s side after testing positive for coronavirus on the morning of the match.

Real said in a statement on their official website: “Real Madrid C. F. informs that our player Raphael Varane tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent this morning.”