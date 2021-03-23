Connacht give up 21 point lead; Dublin Marathon set to have a new look

Connacht signed off their Pro14 season with a loss to Scarlets, letting slip a golden opportunity for a first win at Parc Y Scarlets, after enjoying a 33-12 half-time lead. Still though, with Champions Cup rugby achieved and a second place finish in Conference B, it brings to an end a solid season. In his column this morning, Gerry Thornley explains why the unpredictability of the Six Nations remains its key attraction. He also names his team of the tournament. Owen Doyle wasn’t impressed with ‘Matey’ Luke Pearce and ‘Barnesy’ Wayne Barnes' utterly irritating officiating in Paris - read his column here.

The Dublin Marathon is set to have a new look and feel this year. With several more big-city marathons already declaring revised race plans from this spring to this coming autumn, organisers of the Dublin Marathon are waiting and watching with interest before making any further announcements around the new look or feel of their date of Sunday, October 24th.