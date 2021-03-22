Former All-Ireland referee PJ McGrath dies, aged 79

The death has taken place of former All-Ireland referee PJ McGrath at the age of 79. He played for the Kilmaine club and was on the Mayo panel in the mid-1960s before going on to be both a well-known match official and administrator, chairing the Connacht Council, of which he later became president.

His most famous match as a referee was Kerry’s attempt on five-in-a-row in 1982 when they were beaten by Séamus Darby’s late goal for Offaly. A year later he also took charge of one of the best remembered All-Ireland semi-finals in which Dublin beat Cork after a replay in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

McGrath had the whistle in both the draw and replay. He also refereed All-Ireland minor finals and on the 1986 international rules tour to Australia.

He contested the GAA presidency in 2002, losing out to Seán Kelly.