Michaela Walsh seeking back-to-back Commonwealth golds after semi-final win

Michaela Walsh of Team Northern Ireland punches Jasmine Daunakamakama of Team Fiji during the Women's 57kg semi-final match on day eight of the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Mattia Ozbot/Getty

Michaela Walsh is looking to win back-to-back Commonwealth gold medals after claiming a unanimous victory in the women’s featherweight semi-finals on Friday.

Walsh (33) overcame some early nerves to defeat Fiji’s Jasmine Daunakamakama at the SEC Centre in Glasgow and always looked in control of the 57kg bout.

The Holy Family boxer did enough to win the first round and was much more comfortable in the second and third rounds as she cruised into the final, where she will face reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria of India at 11.15am on Saturday.

“It feels amazing,” said Walsh. “I was in the final against Nicola Adams in 2014 in Glasgow, so it’s nice to be back in the final here. I was really nervous before that fight – I don’t know why, I just was. But then I got into it, and it was fine.

“That girl was in training camp with us in Belfast but I didn’t get any rounds with her. I remember seeing her and thinking, ‘oh, she’s a good girl’ so I had to get the tactics right and thank God I did.

“I love fighting at events like this. I’m used to fighting in PE halls with two or three people clapping for you. So to have fans travel over here and support me in numbers is special. I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Walsh, who won a record 14th senior national title in January, has earned a medal in all four of her Games appearances. She claimed silver in 2014 and 2018 before striking gold in Birmingham four years ago.

Kaci Rock is also chasing gold after staging a brilliant comeback to beat a home favourite in the welterweight semi-finals.

Belfast fighter Rock, whose father Jim was an Irish title holder in four weight divisions, went to war with Scotland’s Caitlin Rainey but lost the first round by split decision.

The second round was a closer affair but Rock did enough in the second half of the second round to edge it, then came through strong in the final round to win it 4-1 and the bout overall 3-2 to set up a 65kg final showdown with England’s Sacha Hickey at 11.30am on Saturday.

“I’m ecstatic, that was such a tough fight and being down in the first round, the panic sets in but I just dug deep,” said the 23-year-old.

“I think it shows what it meant, crying in the ring I never thought that would be me, you’d think I’d won it the way I was carrying on! But that’s what it means, it’s amazing, but the job’s not done.

“I was down in the first round and I had to dig deep to turn it around. After the first round, I was a little overwhelmed and had to stick to the game plan. Credit to Caitlin, she is a top fighter and a great girl.”

Walsh’s Ireland team-mate Jude Gallagher is in semi-final action at 8.45pm. Gallagher will attempt to upgrade the bronze medal he has already secured when he faces Tryagain Morning Ndevelo from Namibia in the men’s lightweight division.