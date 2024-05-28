Aidan Walsh and Jennifer Lehane progress to next round in Olympic qualifiers

Aidan Walsh and Jennifer Lehane are through to the last 16 of the Olympic World Qualifier after winning their matches in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Walsh defeated Algeria’s Youcef Islam Yaiche by a 4-1 decision and is through to the next round, where a last four spot would secure a place in the Olympics in Paris in the summer, or if he loses in the last eight, Walsh would need to win the box-off between the four defeated fighters for the remaining place.

Walsh, fighting in the 71kg division, will return to the ring tomorrow where he will face 2021 world champion Yurii Zakharieiev for a place in the quarter-finals. The 27-year-old Belfast boxer won a bronze medal in Tokyo.

Jennifer Lehane boxed in the later session in the bantamweight 54kg division, and won her fight against Puerto Rico’s Angelyris Lopez by a 4-1 decision, and is two fights away from qualifying for Paris. The primary school teacher working in Ashbourne will fight next on Saturday.