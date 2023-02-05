Katie Taylor set for Serrano rematch but doubts remain over venue

Ireland's Katie Taylor poses with Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano after Serrano won the women's featherweight championship boxing bout against Mexico's Erika Cruz in New York. Photograph: EPA

Katie Taylor’s eagerly-anticipated rematch with Amanda Serrano is expected to take place in Dublin on May 20th. However, The Irish Times understands that nothing has been yet confirmed with Dublin’s 3Arena.

Taylor beat Serrano via a split decision in the first women’s contest to top the bill at Madison Square Garden last April.

The 36-year-old confirmed the rematch after joining Serrano in the ring following the Puerto Rican’s win on points over Erika Cruz in New York on Saturday.

“This is more than a dream come true,” unbeaten lightweight champion Taylor said.

“My debut in Ireland against Amanda Serrano, ‘The Real Deal’ Amanda Serrano. This is incredible. The last fight was epic and I expect nothing less for the next one.”

Serrano’s victory over Cruz made her the undisputed featherweight world champion.

The rematch is scheduled to take place in Dublin after negotiations between the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and promoters Matchroom to stage it at Croke Park fell through over “security costs”.

However, on Friday, Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor offered on Twitter to provide £500,000 to pay for the security bill, to which Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn replied: “Let’s talk”.