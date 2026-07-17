Brenda Fricker’s life in pictures: Beloved actor, Oscar winner and unmistakable Dubliner

Fricker was the first Irish woman to win an acting Oscar when she took the best supporting actress prize for Jim Sheridan’s My Left Foot in 1990.
The Dublin actor’s career spanned more than six decades across stage, television and film. She is one of Ireland’s most celebrated actors.
As Donald Clarke writes: “Fricker was an unmistakable Dubliner. Her mother, Bina, from Kerry, was a teacher of languages in Rathgar. Her father, Desmond Fricker, worked in the Department of Agriculture and as a journalist for The Irish Times.”