Brenda Fricker’s life in pictures: Beloved actor, Oscar winner and unmistakable Dubliner

Award-winning actor Brenda Fricker has died at the age of 81.

Fricker was the first Irish woman to win an acting Oscar when she took the best supporting actress prize for Jim Sheridan’s My Left Foot in 1990.

The Dublin actor’s career spanned more than six decades across stage, television and film. She is one of Ireland’s most celebrated actors.

As Donald Clarke writes: “Fricker was an unmistakable Dubliner. Her mother, Bina, from Kerry, was a teacher of languages in Rathgar. Her father, Desmond Fricker, worked in the Department of Agriculture and as a journalist for The Irish Times.”

Brenda Fricker was born and raised in Dublin

Brenda Fricker on her first day of school

Brenda Fricker with Richard Harris during filming of The Field

Derek Thompson and Brenda Fricker in a scene from episode Jump Start of the BBC's Casualty, 1986. Photograph: Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty

Brenda Fricker and her husband, Barry Davis, in Hyde Park

Michael Gambon and Brenda Fricker in scenes from the film A Man Of No Importance, 1994. Photograph: Sony Pictures Classics/Getty Images

Brenda Fricker pictures in 1996. Photograph: Keith Beaty/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Brenda Fricker attends the 62nd Annual Academy Awards in 1990. Photograph: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Joe Pesci and Brenda Fricker at the Oscars in 1991. Photograph: Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images

Irish actors Sinéad Cusack and Brenda Fricker. Photograph: Collins

Brenda Fricker with Michael Fassbender at the Ifta Awards at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photograph: Arthur Carron