Sharlene Mawdsley included in bumper Irish squad for European Championships

Sharlene Mawdsley during the heats of the women's 200m at the National Track and Field Championships at Morton Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Mark Kavanagh/Sportsfile

Sharlene Mawdsley has been included in a bumper Irish squad for the European Athletic Championships, with the Tipperary athlete named to compete in the 400m and women’s 4x400m relay. However, she will need to prove her fitness after pulling up injured at the National Championships on Saturday.

Athletics Ireland announced three groups of selections for the Birmingham meet – taking place on August 10th-16th – on Tuesday; 20 automatic qualifiers, four relay panels, and 24 provisional selections. Those on the provisional list must wait to see if they gain a quota place when the final ‘Road to Birmingham’ list is published by European Athletics on Thursday.

Despite winning gold at the 2024 European Championships in Rome, the Irish mixed 4x400m were unable to hold their qualifying spot.

Mawdsley ran inside the A-standard for the 400m six times so far this summer, improving her best to 50.06, the fifth fastest in Europe this year. Dropping down to the 200m distance in Santry on Saturday, Mawdsley won her heat but pulled up in the final with a hamstring injury. The extent of the injury is still unclear.

Rhasidat Adeleke sealed her qualifying time for the 200m in Saturday’s final in Santry, winning in a championship record of 22.80 seconds. The Dubliner has also been selected alongside Mawdsley for the 4x400m relay. The pair helped Ireland to silver in the women’s 4x400m relay in Rome two years ago, where Adeleke also claimed an individual silver in the 400m.

Kate O’Connor will also look to continue her medal quest in the heptathlon, while five-time European medal winner Mark English is named in the 800m, where he will be joined by Cian McPhillips.

Sarah Healy, a European Indoor champion over 3,000m, is set to double up in the 1,500 and 5,000m events. Sophie O’Sullivan will also compete in the 1,500m having broken her mother Sonia’s national championship record in the distance at the weekend.

Israel Olatunde and Bori Akinola are both selected in the 100m, with Sean Aigboboh to race the 200m. Lauren Roy is the national leader for 2026 in both the 100m and 200m and is provisionally selected in the former. Her spot in the 200m is assured following her 22.83 effort earlier this season.

After winning her 20th national senior title last weekend, Sarah Lavin will line out in the 100m hurdles, while Andrew Coscoran will compete in the 1,500m, both Darragh McElhinney and Nick Griggs both earning spots in the 5,000m.

Five-time Olympian Fionnuala McCormack goes in the women’s marathon, with Paul O’Donnell in the men’s, where he may be joined by David McGlynn and Ryan Creech. And Nicola Tuthill leads the medal charge in the field events, competing in the hammer throw.

Ireland squad for European Championships

Automatic qualifiers:

Cian McPhillips (800m), Kate O’Connor (heptathlon), Sarah Healy (1,500m/5,000m), Mark English (800m), Israel Olatunde (100m), Sean Aigboboh (200m), Sharlene Mawdsley (400m), Nicola Tuthill (hammer throw), Darragh McElhinney (5,000m), Nick Griggs (5,000m), Andrew Coscoran (1,500m), Rhasidat Adeleke (200m), Lauren Roy (200m), David Kenny (half-marathon race walk), Sophie O’Sullivan (1,500m), Jack O’Leary (10,000m), Oisin Lane (marathon race walk), Fionnuala McCormack (marathon), Sarah Lavin (100m hurdles), Paul O’Donnell (marathon)

Relay panels:

Men’s 4x100m – Israel Olatunde, Sean Aigboboh, Bori Akinola, Marcus Lawler, Ryan Mulholland, Lucas Fadden

Women’s 4x100m – Ciara Neville, Lauren Roy, Lucy-May Sleeman, Sarah Leahy, Mollie O’Reilly, Molly Scott

Men’s 4x400m – Jack Raftery, Andrew Egan, Sean Doggett, Joe Doody, Ciaran Carthy, Darragh Murphy

Women’s 4x400m – Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Rachel McCann, Cliodhna Manning, Arlene Crossan

Provisional selections:

Ryan Creech (marathon), Bori Akinola (100m), David McGlynn (marathon), Eric Favors (shot put), Oisin Lane (half-marathon race walk), Brian Fay (5,000m) Cathal Doyle (1,500m), Abbie Sheridan (3,000m steeplechase), Lauren Roy (100m), Jack Raftery (400m), Ciara Neville (100m), Emma Moore (800m), Jodie McCann (1,500m), Niamh Allen (10,000m), Cillian Kirwan (800m), Fiona Everard (10,000m), Cormac Dalton (10,000m), Lucy-May Sleeman (100m), Alex O’Neill (800m), Elizabeth Ndudi (long jump), Ryan Mulholland (200m), Anna McCauley (heptathlon), Anika Thompson (10,000m), Shay McEvoy (10,000m)