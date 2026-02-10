Swim Ireland appoint Andy Reid as national performance director

Swim Ireland has confirmed the appointment of Andy Reid as their national performance director having held the position on an interim basis since last May.

Reid represented Ireland at international level, competing at European and World Championships and swam for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games. The Larne native also served as the former head coach of Lisburn Swimming Club.

He was previously Swim Ireland’s head of performance pathways and operations, having worked in the performance team since 2010.

“Having been involved in Irish swimming for over 40 years as an athlete, coach and most recently as Head of Performance Pathways and Operations, this role means a great deal to me,” said Reid.

“I’m excited by the challenge ahead and the opportunity to build on the strong foundations already in place. We have outstanding athletes, coaches and support staff who are deeply committed to achieving their true potential, representing Ireland with pride on the international stage and challenging for podium finishes.”

Reid was Ireland’s team leader at the European Short-Course Championships in December, where Irish swimmers won an unprecedented seven medals – including gold medals for Ellen Walshe, Daniel Wiffen and John Shortt.

As national performance director, Reid will be responsible for overseeing Swim Ireland’s performance strategy, enhancing coach and athlete development pathways, and supporting performance outcomes across all major international competitions, including European and World Championships and Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“His experience, strategic insight and commitment to athlete-centred performance aligns strongly with Swim Ireland’s vision to inspire and enable excellence at all levels,” said Swim Ireland chair Cathal Marley. “I am confident Andy will continue to build on our recent progress and drive continued success on the international stage.”