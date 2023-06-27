Sarah Healy sets new Irish U23 record over 1,500 metres

Sarah Healy has set a new Irish U23 record over 1500 metres with a lifetime best performance of 4:01:75 PB to finish in fourth place at the Golden Spikes Continental Tour Gold Meet in Ostrava this evening.

The race saw the Tokyo Olympian chase home the three leading athletes from Ethiopia, with Diribe Welteji (Ethiopia) taking the win in a meeting record time of 3:57.38.

This evening’s performance improves Healy’s 4:03.57 season’s best from Rabat back in May, while also bettering her own Irish U23 record of 4:02:86 which she had clocked in Ostrava in May 2022, a record that had been held by Sonia O’Sullivan since 1991.

Healy now moves to third on the Irish all-time list behind O’Sullivan and 1500m record holder Ciara Mageean (3:56.63).

Sharlene Mawdsley was also in action, finishing 6th in the 400m in a time of 52.26 on the back of her impressive 51.55 at the European Team Championships in Chorzów last week.