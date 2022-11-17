Major delay to Morton Stadium redevelopment caused by wet autumn

Outdoor work on phase one of the redevelopment of Morton Stadium is to be stalled until the spring due to wet conditions. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The redevelopment of the Morton Stadium, the national athletics track in Santry, has run into a major delay, and is not expected to reopen until next summer at the earliest.

In June of this year, Dublin City University (DCU) announced that it had signed a 40-year lease to take over the running of Morton Stadium, after current owners Fingal County Council voted in support of the proposal at their full council meeting late last year.

Under the proposal, DCU outlined the future development plans, in two phases, expected to cost in the region of €16 million. A new track surface, already deemed necessary, was the first phase, ensuring the stadium is “fit for purpose”, funding sources to be both public and private.

Following the National Championships and the Morton Games in early July, the track was closed and work began on phase one of the redevelopment of the stadium.

In a statement updating the progress, DCU outlined how the wet autumn conditions has forced the postponement of any further work until the spring.

“These works consist of the resurfacing of the track sub-surface, installation of new drainage and power cabling, including to the east section of the track, laying of a new Mondo track (indoors and outdoors), new track fencing and the upgrading of the gym facilities and changing rooms.

“The new track has been installed on long jump sections and the southern D-section. The indoor track has also been installed with lining to be completed in the next 10 days.

“In terms of the main track, prior to commencement of installation of the track the underlying surface needs to be completely dry, and it will be necessary for this surface to remain dry during installation. Any moisture on the track during installation creates a risk of the moisture becoming trapped, causing eventual problems with adhesion of the track surface to the glue substrate.”

Given the wet conditions for most of October, the decision to postpone further work was made with track specialists Mondo Sport.

“Following assessment of weather conditions in mid-October, the long-term forecast predicted generally wet weather with no significant periods of dry weather. Based on this, a decision was made, informed by the track specialist, Mondo Sport, not to continue with laying of the track surface.

“Mondo Sport would not be in a position to certify the track installation to World Athletics Class II level and provide the necessary warranties if installed in wet conditions or where moisture was present during the installation process. The indoor track, high-performance gym and changing rooms will reopen in early January.

“The university appreciates the support and understanding of the entire athletics community through this period of essential works to ensure we have a fit for purpose national athletics facility.”

Work to finish the new track is not now due to resume until spring 2023, again weather dependent, which casts some doubt over whether it will be completed in time for the bulk of the summer track season.

Fingal, the local authority, took ownership of the stadium back in 1994, at the time when host club Clonliffe Harriers were unable to maintain the cost of running it.