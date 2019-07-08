Added Time: Laois shake the earth with seismic Dublin win

Laois! Laois! Laois!

Nothing like a good old-fashioned earth-moving shock to light up a summer weekend. Laois are through to the All-Ireland quarter-final after Sunday’s seismic win over Dublin and even the most heartbroken Dubs must have a little room in their hearts for it all.

Today’s Added Time kicks off in celebration of Eddie Brennan’s charges before hurtling headlong into an extended preview of the football Super-8s, Seán Moran and Eamon Donoghue are in studio to run the rule over the eight remaining counties in the football championship.

Meanwhile, the Irish Open was a resounding success in Lahinch last week, with Spaniard Jon Rahm taking it for the second time in three years. Philip Reid was our man on the ground and he joins us to break it down and also to look ahead to next week’s British Open in Portrush.

All in your Monday morning Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Eamon Donoghue.

