Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

When Andy Farrell named his squad earlier in the week for the Nations Championship, it was hardly a surprise that Leinster had, by a country mile, the highest representation. But 17 players to Munster’s two? Former Irish international Alan Quinlan reckons that will have come as a shock to Clayton McMillan’s crew, so, he tells Michael Scully, “if they roll up their sleeves” when they meet Leinster tomorrow at the Aviva Stadium, “there could be carnage”.

Judging by the length of their injury list, Leinster have experienced a bit of carnage already, Sam Prendergast and Garry Ringrose joining it this week with wrist and hamstring issues. Leo Cullen has, then, had to do some tweaking, which includes starting captain Dan Sheehan at number eight. Daire Walsh hears from the head coach.

Connacht’s chief ambition when they host Zebre this evening will be to maintain the standards they set against Saracens in the Champions Cup last weekend. “And there’s no harm in setting a high bar,” writes John O’Sullivan in his preview of the game.

Ireland’s women, meanwhile, are fine-tuning their preparations for the first of two tests against South Africa in Cape Town, captain Erin King hoping to cap a memorable week that saw her turn 23.

In football, Gavin Cummiskey hears from Shamrock Rovers captain Pico Lopes ahead of a night that could see them seal their sixth title in seven seasons. Rovers manager Stephen Bradley is, though, still smarting from three of his players picking up bans. The league’s disciplinary system? It’s “not fit for purpose,” he says. Bradley also took time to praise the impact of the club’s psychologist Mary Larkin in the aftermath of James McClean suggesting that speaking to a therapist is a sign of “weakness”.

Speaking of weakness - Manchester United. After another calamitous week, during which Bruno Fernandes turned a touch “toxic”, Gavin Cooney is now imagining them replacing Michael Carrick with Antonio Conte, before bringing in a beloved former player as an interim and then replacing him with Eddie Howe, before bringing José Mourinho out of retirement to return to the sinking ship. He could be right, you know.

It’s 16 years since Dave Mulcahy scored for a League of Ireland selection against United at the redeveloped Lansdowne Road. He’d probably fancy scoring against them this weather, but, Gordon Manning tells us, his focus is on managing his Tullaroan side to success against reigning champions Ballyhale Shamrocks in Sunday’s Kilkenny hurling club final.

Gordon also talks to Cork man Seamus Harnedy who announced his retirement from intercounty hurling recently. He thought his playing days at Páirc Uí Chaoimh were over, but he’ll be in action there again tomorrow in the hurling-shinty international against Scotland.

In racing, Brian O’Connor doffs his cap to Billy Lee who, at the age of 40, is about to be crowned champion jockey. And in athletics, Ian O’Riordan previews Sunday’s Dublin Marathon as well as telling us of some of the quirkier examples of marathon cheating down the years. Like when a member of the Garda anti-corruption unit (allegedly) travelled the latter portion of the Dublin course on, well, the Luas. Like you do.

TV Watch: Séamus Power had a solid start at the Bermuda Championship yesterday, his round of 66 leaving him just three shots off the lead - you can see the second round from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf this evening. At 7.45pm, Bohemians will attempt to keep their League of Ireland title hopes alive when they play Shelbourne (Virgin Media Two), and at the same time Connacht host Zebre in the URC (TG4 and Premier Sports 1).