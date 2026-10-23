Shamrock Rovers’ Pico Lopes credits ‘enthusiastic’ new signings as title is within grasp

Not exactly down to the wire, but close enough, Shamrock Rovers’ 2-0 loss to Galway United last Friday at Eamonn Deacy Park kept St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians in the League of Ireland title race.

Rovers were caught cold by two goals from long throws.

“Our set-up was slow and sloppy,” admitted Pico Lopes, the Hoops skipper. “Credit to Galway after that, they defended really well.”

Stephen Bradley’s men will be crowned Premier Division champions for a sixth time in seven seasons if they overcome Sligo Rovers in Tallaght on Friday night, and Bohs fail to take three points off Shelbourne at Dalymount Park.

Shelbourne silenced Richmond Park last Friday with two breakaway goals to undo St Pat’s, so John Russell’s side will relish the chance to do the same to Bohs in the north Dublin derby.

In year three of the Stephen Kenny project, St Pat’s lost control of their destiny by losing away to Derry City on Monday. Six points behind Rovers, Kenny admitted that their title race is run.

Bohs seemed out of contention after losing 2-1 to Rovers in Tallaght on October 12th. The fight on the pitch in the immediate aftermath led to the suspension of four players, including Bohs talisman Dawson Devoy.

The League’s disciplinary process came into sharp focus this week as five suspensions were handed down on Wednesday, 12 days after the fracas was broadcast live on Virgin Media.

Devoy is an incalculable loss, but Bohs’ defeat of Waterford last Friday cut Rovers’ lead to three points.

Key Bohemians player Dawson Devoy will miss match against rivals Shelbourne. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Despite being without the suspended Matt Healy, Danny Grant, Michael Noonan and Naj Razi, while Jack Byrne is injured, the Rovers squad remains strong enough to make light work of relegated Sligo.

But stranger things have happened. Considering the former Sligo Rovers captain Will Fitzgerald was signed by Shamrock Rovers in July, the visitors have a ready-made well of motivation.

The secret to Rovers’ success under Bradley has been their ability to keep a squad of strong characters intact while adding pieces every year like Fitzgerald and former Down Gaelic footballer John McGovern.

“They’ve given us a real injection of enthusiasm,” said Lopes. “We’re trying to guide them and show them the way we’ve done it, but they’re eager and hungry to get their hands on a league medal.

“You can see it. John [McGovern] has been amazing when he’s been fit. He’s chipped in with some really important goals and his all-round play has been improving every time he plays.

“Will’s performances over the last few years have always caught the eye, but to see it in the flesh and what he brings to you is amazing for our team.

“You’re relying on all these players to come in, grab the baton and drive on with it. They’ve done that.”

Lopes rediscovered his groove recently. There was an inevitable post-World Cup dip, after the high of Cape Verde taking Argentina to extra-time in the round of 32, as some uncharacteristic errors coincided with Rovers being knocked out of Europe and the FAI Cup in August.

“Obviously there was a lot of noise when I came back, which was probably to be expected. How much there was blew my mind a little bit.

“But I’ve had some really good people around me to keep me grounded. The best thing I had was the football schedule to try to focus on. Getting back into that was great, because that was normal, that’s what I do, and everything else is a distraction.

“Getting a handle on that for the run-in has been really important.”

If Rovers and Bohs both win tonight, the final Friday night of the season will see the defending champions travel to Oriel Park, where Ciarán Kilduff’s Dundalk could spoil the party, as Bohemians trip across town to face St Pat’s.

Down in the relegation/promotion playoff spot, Drogheda United and Waterford are locked on 37 points ahead of their meeting at the RSC.