Connacht aim to maintain high standards for Zebre clash

Connacht’s Ciarán Frawley has had a bright start to his career in the west of Ireland. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

URC: Connacht v Zebre, Dexcom Stadium, Friday, 7.45pm – live on TG4 and Premier Sports

Connacht can choose to label a brilliant Champions Cup victory over Saracens in whatever fashion they care but a legacy is that it will be a benchmark of sorts against which subsequent performances will be measured. And there’s no harm in setting a high bar.

Not everything was perfect in victory but boy there was plenty to admire, particularly the way Connacht ripped holes in the Saracens defence. For the most part they did the groundwork to tie in the defenders before transitioning to the space in the wider channels. Occasionally, as in Ciarán Frawley’s try straight from a long lineout throw, they discovered an unmanned gap.

It was a great occasion on and off the pitch, raucous and colourful. Those noise levels won’t be replicated on Friday night but therein lies the challenge, Connacht must get up for the game, play with purpose and accuracy. That’s the respect they’ll pay a Zebre team who lost heavily at home last weekend to an Ulster side missing a host of frontline players.

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster acknowledged the need for continuity in personnel and performance. “Last Saturday was special for a few reasons, but now we’ve fully shifted our focus back to the URC, particularly with the six-day turnaround.

“There are still a few areas for us to work on, and having coached against Zebre many times we know how challenging this game will be. It’s great to have eight players selected for Ireland duty, so we’re hoping they’ll make another positive impact before they head to camp next week.”

He has rested just two, Bundee Aki and Billy Bohan, of the players selected in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the Nations Championship. Aki’s absence sees Harry West come into the team at outside centre for his first game of the season, Cathal Forde switches to the 12 jersey, while Mack Hansen returns after missing the victory over Saracens.

Lancaster freshens up the pack, with Jerry Cahir making his competitive debut for the province after his summer move from Leinster, Eoin de Buitléar swaps the bench for a starting role, with Finlay Bealham completing the frontrow.

Connacht's Daniel Ryan competing against Noah Caluori of Saracens. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Brothers Niall and Darragh Murray link up in the secondrow, while Paul Boyle is promoted to the backrow where he joins Ireland internationals, captain Cian Prendergast and Sean Jansen.

Hooker Dave Heffernan has recovered from injury and is named among the replacements, a group that also includes Will Connors, who will make his Connacht debut having joined from Leinster. Daniel Ryan is a young prospect who has made great strides and will add quality off the bench. The same could be said of Sean Naughton and West.

Increasing the depth of quality in the Connacht squad has promoted greater competition for places and this aspect along with injured and rested players returning should galvanise the home side to produce the type of display that can build on the Saracens win.

Frawley’s game management, allied to the work of his halfback partner Colm Reilly, and the running threat in the three-quarter line should thrive based on the likely platform provided by the pack.

CONNACHT: S Gilbert; F Treacy, H West, C Forde, M Hansen; C Frawley, C Reilly; J Cahir, E de Buitléar, F Bealham; N Murray, D Murray; C Prendergast (capt), P Boyle, S Jansen.

Replacements: D Heffernan, J Duggan, S Illo, D O’Connor, W Connors, C Blade, S Naughton, D Ryan.

ZEBRE: M Belloni; T Wade, M Zanon, R Casarin, S Gesi; G Montemauri, A Fusco (capt); S Pelliccioli, T de Bartolomeo, M Hasa; M Ruffolo, A Ortombina; G Ferrari, J Botturi, D Ruggeri.

Replacements: G Ribaldi, F Pesani, JI Castellano, M Canali, B Stavile, T Dominguez, G de Re, L Sodo.

Referee: H van Rooyen (South Africa).