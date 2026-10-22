Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley claims FAI disciplinary system ‘not fit for purpose’

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley feels 'everything around' the League of Ireland's disciplinary process could be improved. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The League of Ireland disciplinary system is “not fit for purpose” according to Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.

Bradley’s damning view of the process was prompted by the suspension of three Rovers players in advance of the Hoops’ penultimate match of the Premier Division season at home to Sligo Rovers on Friday.

“The whole disciplinary process and how it is handled is not fit for purpose,” said Bradley. “I think everybody around the league would say that. People within the League would probably say that as well.

“Everything around it needs to change. It is so poor how it is done.”

Rovers winger Danny Grant received a four-match suspension for his role in a fight immediately after the Dublin derby against Bohemians in Tallaght on October 12th.

Grant was injured and sitting in the stand but he ran on to the pitch at full-time. Rovers are disappointed that video evidence was not used to implicate two Bohs players, who allegedly also came from the stand before one of them put Grant in a headlock.

Bohs captain Dawson Devoy and Rovers teenager Naj Razi both received three-match bans for violent conduct arising from the same incident.

Rovers striker Michael Noonan will miss two games, reduced from three following the use of video evidence in his defence. Bohs coach Stephen O’Donnell was also suspended for three matches.

[ League of Ireland permutations: Any Bohemians slip-up could hand Shamrock Rovers titleOpens in new window ]

Grant, Devoy and Razi will miss the remainder of the season. There is no avenue to appeal the decision of the three-person disciplinary panel.

The panel is selected from a pool of volunteers, which is independent from the FAI executive and League office. The unpublished list includes legal experts, members of the FAI General Assembly and football representatives.

The process works off the referee’s report, but clubs are entitled to challenge the official account with video evidence. Rob Hennessy was the referee in Tallaght on October 12th.

“Everything around it,” Bradley replied when asked for specific issues with the disciplinary process. “We’ve made great strides [in the League of Ireland] but that is an area I feel we can improve.”

The disciplinary hearing took place on Wednesday, nine days after Rovers beat Bohs 2-1. Rovers are three points clear of Alan Reynolds’s side with two matches to play.

“It definitely can be done quicker,” Bradley added. “But there is so much more. It is maybe a conversation for the end of the season, to go into detail.”

The League of Ireland department of the FAI declined to respond to Bradley’s criticism when contacted on Thursday afternoon.

However, the association did note that their disciplinary process was modernised in recent years and that it is currently in line with other professional leagues. Also, the volunteers undergo training before every season to ensure that they understand the rules and processes.

Any changes to the system would need to be approved by the FAI board of directors.