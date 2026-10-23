‘There could be carnage in Dublin’: Ian Madigan and Alan Quinlan on Leinster v Munster

Leinster's Dan Sheehan, right, runs to score a try during the Champions Cup win over Clermont on Saturday. Photograph: Idriss Bigou-Gilles/Getty

So it’s front to back for Dan Sheehan in terms of his position in the pack on Saturday for Leinster against Munster. It’s a headline move from Leo Cullen.

And it stirs memories of the start of the 2005/06 Celtic League season for Alan Quinlan. Declan Kidney wanted all his Munster forward Galácticos on the pitch, so he played some of them as backs.

In the province’s opening game, openside David Wallace was selected on the wing. Munster beat Border Reivers 9-7.

Wallace returned to his usual backrow berth against Ospreys, but Kidney also wanted Denis Leamy to start as he needed game time. The flanker was named at outside centre, where he also started a fortnight later against Scarlets. Munster won again, but the experiment was abandoned.

“Kidney wanted to have Alan Quinlan, Anthony Foley, Jim Williams, David Wallace and Denis Leamy on the field at one time,” Quinlan said.

“It didn’t last too long. Wally wasn’t too comfortable on the wing. Leamy actually did quite well, but probably didn’t have the gas for some of the defensive work you have to do in that outside channel.”

His recollection follows the selection of Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan’s at number eight against Munster. The 28-year-old has played in that role before, but never from the start of a game.

With Caelan Doris and Jack Conan sidelined through injury, Cullen decided to move his stand-in skipper from the front to the back of the pack, with Rónan Kelleher named at hooker for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship encounter (6pm).

It is an intriguing pick, particularly with Ireland’s Nations Championship fixtures approaching, beginning with Argentina’s visit on November 6th.

The loss of Doris and Conan leaves Ireland short of Test experience at the back of the scrum. While Quinlan initially described Sheehan’s selection there as a “mad one”, he believes there is method in it.

“I genuinely wouldn’t be surprised if Dan Sheehan was an option in the backrow for Ireland. He [Ireland head coach Andy Farrell] could start with Kelleher and have Tom Stewart on the bench,” the former Munster and Ireland flanker said.

“It could happen, particularly with two world-class number eights gone for Ireland. I’m sure the other loose forwards would be disappointed if Dan Sheehan was starting ahead of them, but who knows.”

Quinlan referenced how Springboks maestro Rassie Erasmus has successfully experimented with positional switches, including the deployment of flanker Deon Fourie at hooker during the 2023 World Cup final. Erasmus subsequently moved André Esterhuizen from centre into the backrow.

“It’s not something I’d be against,” he said. “Sheehan is such an athletic player and an outstanding athlete that it wouldn’t surprise me if we saw him in the back line; he could play in the centre as well.

“His ability to carry and do damage in the loose would probably make him enjoy the role. It’s a little bit of a left-field selection, but he’s well capable of doing it.”

Ian Madigan believes Leinster’s game plan, which revolves heavily around the fit-again Jamison Gibson-Park, should help Sheehan settle into his new role.

“Everyone will be helping Sheehan and saying, ‘On this set-up, we want you in this position, just hold your feet, be patient, the play will come to you’,” former Leinster and Ireland outhalf Madigan said.

Ian Madigan will be a pundit on Premier Sports

“He is so physically gifted that if his timing is slightly off, he misses the jump or goes too early, it doesn’t really matter. It’s about getting the ball into his hands, and then he can physically impose himself on the opposition. He’s that good.”

With outhalf Sam Prendergast absent through injury, Joey Carbery will make his first start since returning to Leinster against the province he left eight years ago.

Madigan has no concerns about Carbery’s lack of game time after he came on late in Clermont to complete his comeback from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but expects an emotional occasion for the 30-year-old.

“He’ll want to make a mark. I know how ambitious Joey is and how he’ll want to become Leinster’s first-choice outhalf and get himself back into the Ireland set-up. There’s no better way to do that than playing really well in an interprovincial game,” Madigan said.

“This is very much going to kick-start his season and his return to Leinster. He’s a quality player and I’d expect him to step up and get up to speed very quickly.”

As far as Munster are concerned, Quinlan believes having only two players selected for Ireland will come as a “shock” to the dressingroom and motivate Clayton McMillan’s side on Saturday.

“If Munster rolls up their sleeves here, it could ignite. There could be carnage in Dublin,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s nasty or narky, a lot of them get on with each other.

“I’m not saying our day was any better, but I just don’t think it captures the same imagination.”

Madigan, meanwhile, expects Leinster to use last season’s defeat to their rivals at Croke Park as motivation. “This is a fixture Leo Cullen loves. He absolutely savours every interprovincial, but particularly Leinster v Munster,” he said.

“Last year’s defeat would have left a deep scar, and you can be guaranteed that he and Jacques Nienaber are lighting a fire under Leinster this week. I’d expect them to get on top, but it’s going to be a hell of a battle.”

Alan Quinlan and Ian Madigan were speaking on a media call for the BKT United Rugby Championship. Ian Madigan will be part of the Premier Sports team showing live coverage of Leinster v Munster on Saturday from the Aviva Stadium at 5.15pm on Premier Sports 1. To join in visit www.premiersports.com @PremSportsTV