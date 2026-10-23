‘She’s a special person’: Stephen Bradley hails impact of psychologist

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley says 'speaking to anyone, a close friend, a stranger, a professional, will help you'. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has highlighted the impact of psychologist Mary Larkin as the club looks to secure a sixth League of Ireland title in seven seasons over the coming week.

Having worked with the Rovers first team for three years, Larkin expanded her role in 2026 to include academy players.

“The club has brought her in to work with the kids,” said Bradley. “I love her, she’s a special person and she’s so good at what she does. She helps so many of us around the [Roadstone] building.

“It’s great that it’s filtering down to our young boys and girls at the club and their parents and their coaches. It’s brilliant to break that stigma with the kids, and that it’s okay to talk. I feel good when I do.

“It’s important what we are doing with Mary, so when the players become young men and women, they are comfortable in that environment and comfortable expressing who they are. She’s incredible.”

Bradley also noted Caroline Currid’s work with the Limerick hurlers, having spent time in John Kiely’s camp the week of an All-Ireland final.

The conversation with Bradley centred around James McClean’s interview in The Sunday Independent when the former Republic of Ireland international described speaking to a therapist “as a weakness”.

Bradley, who considers McClean a friend, said: “My view is that young men, especially in this country, understand that speaking to anyone, a close friend, a stranger, a professional, will help you.

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“When you speak, it sharpens you. It makes you more focused, more hungry, because you are so much clearer in your head and that’s what I’ve found over the years with Mary.

“I’ve done it for a number of years and have done it since I lost my mam and before that when I got stabbed; I learnt how powerful speaking to someone was, how much it can help you grow as a man, as a person, as it gives you perspective.”

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When Bradley was an 18-year-old in the Arsenal academy, he was stabbed three times in his London home by an intruder.

“Arsene Wenger said it maybe 15 years ago: you’re not getting a better athlete than Ronaldo, you’re not getting a more skilled player than Messi, but we haven’t tapped into the mind.

“Wenger was always ahead of the game. There is no doubt that it’s the next frontier.”

McClean’s wife Erin McClean released a statement this week after his club Derry City posted on social media that the player’s comment did “not reflect our core values or beliefs”.

“James is struggling at the moment and has been for some time,” she said. “I’m working on getting him to a place where he recognises that speaking about this is not a sign of weakness. When James is suffering from stress or anxiety about a situation his instinct is to lash out.”

Bradley added: “Erin’s [statement] is powerful and shows a picture of what’s going on. She is the one who loves him more than anyone, sees him more than anyone and understands him more than anyone.”