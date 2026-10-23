Séamus Harnedy back at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as he lines out for hurling-shinty international

Cork’s Séamus Harnedy believed his days playing at Páirc Uí Chaoimh were over after announcing his intercounty retirement, but a phone call from Eamon O’Shea will now see the St Ita’s forward line out for Ireland against Scotland at the Leeside venue on Saturday.

Harnedy only brought the curtain down on his 15-year Cork senior career earlier this month but he will be swapping red for green this weekend as one of the players selected by Ireland manager O’Shea to face Scotland in the 2026 hurling-shinty international.

“Finishing up my intercounty career, I probably didn’t envisage being asked to do this, but it’s a great opportunity and I’m delighted to be involved,” says Harnedy.

“Talking to lads who had played it before, it was a no-brainer. They told me about the physicality of the game and how the Scots bring a lot of it to the contest. They’re very passionate about it.

“I thought my days of getting back to the Páirc might be over, so it’ll be incredibly nice to be there.

“Having looked at the rules and watched previous games over the last few days, it’s alien to a GAA player that you can’t catch the ball.

“Even if the ball hits the ground in a ruck, you can’t kick it out of there. It’s going to pose a huge challenge for us, but it’s very exciting and a great opportunity to play in Cork and meet lads from other counties.”

Scotland shinty player Natalie McDonald of Lochaber Camanachd Club and Ireland Camogie player Laura Hayes of Cork. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Harnedy (36) is at peace with his decision to step away from the Cork squad, but in paying a glowing tribute to Pat Ryan, he says the former Cork manager actually convinced him not to retire ahead of the 2023 season.

“I was going to step away after 2022, and the county board’s decision to appoint Pat as manager was a major factor in my decision to continue,” admits Harnedy.

“There were two pivotal moments in my career – 2017 and 2023. We won Munster in 2017 and Pat’s coaching, working alongside Kieran Kingston, was hugely important. He’s a wonderful mentor and a wonderful person.

“Patrick Horgan has spoken about how Pat put Cork before himself during a difficult year a couple of years ago. Some of the leaders in the group thought we were going to lose him, but he stayed with us.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Pat Ryan. He’s a brilliant coach who sees the game differently to most people. He’s also an incredibly nice, genuine man who was very important to me throughout my career.”

Harnedy admits a lack of game time this year was a contributing factor in his decision to retire now.

“Did I sometimes think I deserved a little bit more [game time this season]? Yes, I did. But that’s the nature of sport. I’d received the benefit of the doubt so many times throughout my career, and perhaps my run was coming to an end. I’m still incredibly grateful that I went back in last year.”

– The 2026 hurling/camogie-shinty internationals will take place as a double header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday. The Ireland v Scotland camogie-shinty game will start at 4pm, followed by the hurling-shinty fixture at 6pm.

IRELAND HURLING-SHINTY SQUAD: Billy Nolan (Waterford), Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), Ian Shanahan (Laois), Sam O’Farrell (Tipperary), Meehaul McGrath (Derry), Ryan Mullaney (Laois), Darragh Neary (Galway), Fiachra C-Fennell (Laois), Diarmuid Stritch (Clare), Aaron Dunphy (Laois), Andrew Ormonde (Tipperary), Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin), Luca McCusker (Fermanagh), Séamus Harnedy (Cork), Pearse Óg McCrickard (Down), Gerard Walsh (Antrim), Joe Murray (Leitrim), Patrick Turner (Derry), Kyle O’Connor (Kerry), Damien Healey (Meath).

Standby players: Seán Kelly (Derry), Johnny Maher (Longford), Ciaran McNally (Longford), Ethan Flynn (Monaghan), Evan Tully (Longford), Pádraig Doyle (Wicklow), Emmet Walsh (Monaghan), Kevin Goulding (Kerry).

IRELAND CAMOGIE-SHINTY TEAM: Amy Lee (Cork), Aimie Nolan (Carlow), Anais Curran (Wexford), Aoife McDonald (Tyrone), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Ava Fitzgerald (Cork), Dearbhla Magee (Antrim), Emma Murphy (Cork), Gráinne McDonald (Tyrone), Isobel Sheehan (Cork), Laura Hayes (Cork), Maeve Clince (Meath), Naoise Hughes (Armagh), Rachael Walsh (Waterford), Rebecca Kelly (Carlow), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork), Shannagh Hegarty (Antrim), Sinéad Wylde (Dublin), Sophie O’Callaghan (Limerick).