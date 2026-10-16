A week in a castle for €99,000: The eye-watering cost of Ryder Cup accommodation

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

To be honest, we thought there was a typo in Muireann Duffy’s piece on accommodation for next year’s Ryder Cup at Adare Manor. Among the places up for rent is a six-bed house that sleeps up to 26 (so, 4.3 per room) and will cost a mere €19,000 for the week of the tournament. Where is it? Omagh. Yes, as in Tyrone’s Omagh. At the rate petrol prices are going, the renters will pay the same again for the daily eight-hour return trip. Far better to opt for the place in Gort that will cost €99,000 for eight nights. At least it’s only an hour away.

That kind of loot is, of course, small change for the folk at Manchester City, Gavin Cooney looking at how the club is responding to being found guilty of systemically cheating the game’s financial rules.

Gianni Infantino has his own problems, the fella up before a Fifa executive board meeting in Zurich on Thursday, his failure to provide answers to dozens of questions leaving the English FA’s Debbie Hewitt concluding that “he’s not fit to be Fifa president”.

Gavin Cummiskey, meanwhile, previews the latest round of League of Ireland games, St Patrick’s Athletic manager Stephen Kenny none too happy about the “chaotic” end-of-season match scheduling.

Speaking of chaos. How are things going at Manchester United? “It’s chaos, it’s like a circus,” is Roy Keane’s verdict.

In rugby, all four Irish provinces are in European action tomorrow, Gerry Thornley talking to Craig Casey ahead of Munster’s meeting with Racing 92 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and John O’Sullivan hearing from Leo Cullen before Leinster open their Champions Cup campaign away to Clermont Auvergne.

In Gaelic games, Malachy Clerkin rounds up the contenders in each county’s senior hurling championship, taking you through the 14 finals still to come.

And Paul Keane talks to Paudie Clifford about an eventful spell in the life of Fossa, manager Jerome Stack departing the club just five weeks out from their Munster semi-final. Clifford also gives his thoughts on Éamonn Fitzmaurice taking over as Galway manager. He is, he says, “one of the smartest brains in the country”.

Philip Reid reports on the weather-interrupted opening round of the India Championship where Tom McKibbin got off to a flier, his 67 leaving him just one shot off leader Niklas Noergaard. Rory McIlroy is three strokes further back, but Shane Lowry’s 75 leaves him with work to do.

The Irish Guide Dogs assembled a stellar trio of Cork sporting legends last week as part of its celebrations of its 50th anniversary, Sonia O’Sullivan joining Roy Keane and Jimmy Barry-Murphy for a panel discussion. And oddly, considering the three didn’t experience a great deal of it, losing - and how you cope with it - was one of the topics that arose.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor isn’t hugely impressed by the “policy direction” of the sport’s governing body in Ireland, particularly at a time of “increasingly choppy waters”.

TV Watch: Coverage of round two at the India Championship got under way at 7.30 this morning and - weather-permitting - continues until 12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf). At 7.45pm St Patrick’s Athletic host Shelbourne in the league (Virgin Media Two) and rugby’s Champions Cup kicks off at 8pm, the three-in-a-row seeking Bordeaux Bègles away to Gloucester (Premier Sports 1).