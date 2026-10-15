Apologetic Infantino ‘not fit’ to lead Fifa, claim European FA heads after meeting

European football leaders are increasingly confident they will find a candidate to stand against Gianni Infantino in next year’s Fifa presidential election, with the heads of the English and German Football Associations questioning his fitness to govern after a three-and-a-half-hour council meeting in Zurick on Thursday.

Infantino began the long-awaited gathering of Fifa’s 37-strong executive board by apologising for failing to consult them over his abandoned World Cup sell-off plan but failed to provide answers to dozens of questions posed by the European FAs on a range of subjects including the Fifa Forward Enterprise proposal, Donald Trump’s Fifa peace prize and the Folarin Balogun affair, when the USA striker’s World Cup suspension was overturned after lobbying from the US president.

Council members succeeded in deferring, until they receive more information on Balogun, a Fifa proposal to amend its disciplinary regulations by removing the scope for players shown a straight red card to have it rescinded. Infantino pledged to provide that information by their next meeting in Doha on December 16th, after nominations close on November 18th for March’s presidential election.

The issue of whether the Fifa peace prize will be revived this year or Trump left as a standalone winner has been contracted out to Fifa’s social responsibility committee, and the Asian Football Confederation president, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa, has been appointed to chair a new committee examining governance reform, but otherwise the meeting broke up without tangible answers, to the frustration of the English FA’s chair, Debbie Hewitt.

“We didn’t get answers to anything that we had specifically requested,” Hewitt said. “I think the man [Infantino] has to answer those questions, and if he doesn’t answer those questions, he’s not fit to be Fifa president. That was what was shared in the meeting.”

The German FA’s president, Bernd Neuendorf, went further by calling for wholesale reforms of Fifa’s administration, which he hopes will fall within the purview of Sheikh Salman’s governance committee.

“The whole administration has to be reformed and the whole governance has to be reformed,” Neuendorf said. “But I’m pretty clear here that this is not possible with Gianni as the responsible person at Fifa. So we need a complete restart, I think, a political restart of persons who represent Fifa.

“Yes he apologised, but I didn’t have the feeling that this apology was because of the FFE project in total. My impression was it was just because it wasn’t brought forward to the council and no one was involved.”

Neuendorf also said he was “very confident” that an alternative candidate would be found to stand against Infantino, a view shared by senior figures at Uefa, who expect a late declaration to limit the amount of time for Fifa to scupper the nomination.

The respective presidents of the three continental confederations who have called for Infantino to go, Aleksander Ceferin of Uefa, Victor Montagliani of Concacaf and Sheikh Salman, have ruled themselves out and suggestions that high-profile figures such as Arsène Wenger or Michele Kang could put themselves forward have been dismissed.

A proposal to distribute $3.5 billion from Fifa’s financial reserves, which would involve each national association receiving €30 million over the next four-year cycle, was approved by council. – Guardian