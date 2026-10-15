Stephen Kenny says ‘chaotic’ League of Ireland scheduling lacks professionalism

Stephen Kenny has questioned the professionalism of the League of Ireland with the St Patrick’s Athletic manager describing end-of-season match scheduling as “chaotic”.

“We’re a tick-box league,” said Kenny. “Can we get a match in the [international] window? Can we tick a box? Certainly, it is not professional.”

The League of Ireland has defended their fixture planning, particularly the decision to give Shamrock Rovers a 24-hour advantage over Bohemians to recover before last Monday’s 2-1 victory at Tallaght Stadium.

As a result, Rovers went six points clear of St Pat’s and Bohs at the top of the Premier Division with three games remaining.

The former Republic of Ireland manager branded the decision as “undemocratic”.

“The people within professional football understand the difference between a three- and a four-day recovery,” wrote Kenny in his programme notes ahead of Shelbourne’s visit to Inchicore on Friday night.

“There needs to be closer scrutiny of these decisions and the impact they have on the fairness of the competition.”

The FAI League department, keen to avoid a clash of televised matches with their broadcast partners, scheduled Rovers’ 3-1 defeat of Drogheda United to last Thursday, which was shown live on Virgin Media, and put Bohemians’ FAI Cup semi-final loss to Waterford on RTÉ a day later.

Bohemians were beaten 2-0 by Waterford in the FAI Cup semi-final last Friday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“For all the resources [Rovers manager] Stephen Bradley has at his disposal, he doesn’t need the league to be giving them another leg-up,” said Bohemians manager Alan Reynolds on Thursday.

“Ultimately, a game was brought forward by the league that gave Shamrock Rovers an extra 24 hours’ rest before a massive game against us. It’s not right. It’s not right for Bohs, it’s not right for St Pat’s, and it’s not right for anyone who believes in a level playing field.”

Rovers celebrated like they had clinched the title last Monday when goals from John McGovern and Dylan Watts sank Bohemians in front of a 10,208 crowd in Tallaght.

“We are playing to win a league, they are not,” said Bradley on Monday night.

Reynolds ended the club’s two-week media boycott on Thursday morning to belatedly complain about Bradley’s comments and Rovers’ post-match celebrations in Tallaght.

“It’s not the first time Stephen Bradley has decided to run his mouth off and insult the opposition to distract from the carry-on of his own club,” said Reynolds.

On Monday, a brawl broke out after full-time in Tallaght, prompting referee Rob Hennessy to show three red cards to players. Crucially, Bohs have lost captain Dawson Devoy for Waterford’s return to Dalymount Park on Friday night, while Rovers must make do without teen duo Michael Noonan and Naj Razi.

Michael Noonan received a red card after Shamrock Rovers' 2-1 win over Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium on Monday. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

All three players could receive three-match suspensions at a disciplinary hearing next week if it is found that violent conduct took place. If that transpires, Noonan will have played his last game for Rovers before his move to Nottingham Forest in January.

Bradley is due to provide an injury update on Victor Ozhianvuna next week. The 17-year-old, who has not played since May, is due to complete a €2-million move to Arsenal in January.

“Victor’s scan was moved to next week,” said Bradley, “so we’ll have news early next week.”

Kenny was also critical of St Pat’s 27-day gap since their last fixture against Sligo Rovers on September 19th due to Uefa’s extended international window.

“These players are brilliant professionals and they’ve been let down by this sort of chaotic planning,” he said. “Whoever came up with the idea [to have FAI Cup semi-finals straight after the international break] has no respect or empathy for players’ efforts, their commitments, their sacrifices. It’s unprecedented.”

Kian Leavy will return for St Pat’s following a hamstring tear, but teenage striker Sam Rooney is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Premier Division Friday fixtures

Bohemians v Waterford, 7.45pm

Drogheda United v Derry City, 7.45pm

Galway United v Shamrock Rovers, 7.45pm

St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne, 8pm