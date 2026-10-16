Craig Casey aiming to maximise Páirc Uí Chaoimh factor on emotional night for Munster

For a Shannon man like Craig Casey, this is a particularly poignant week. He’s unsure how he will respond emotionally when the tributes are paid to Anthony Foley in Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (kick-off 8pm).

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Foley’s passing in a Paris hotel on the morning of a scheduled match with Racing. Casey was in his final year in Ardscoil Rís and he points out that many of the current squad would not have been coached by Foley, much less played with him.

“It’s probably strange for a lot of lads because with how young the group is, they probably wouldn’t have even been coached or been in Munster at the same time, even in underage groups,” he says.

“I’ll probably be emotional enough, to be honest. I was only in sixth year when he died and I remember being over in the East Terrace when the Stand Up and Fight stuff was on, and that was an emotional day,” recalls Casey of the 38-17 win over Glasgow the day after Foley’s funeral, when the squad sang their dressingroom anthem on the Thomond Park pitch.

The teams stand for a minute's silence in memory of Anthony Foley before a Champions Cup match between Munster and Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park in October 2016. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“I’d say it’s tough not to get ahead of yourself emotion-wise early on in the week, because it is such a big week. But you have to hold yourself back on that, know that it probably will take you some place. On Saturday night, when there’s a tribute going on, it could take you anywhere. It’s just being ready for that.

“But I think the only way we can really honour him is with a good performance and a win, to be honest. We’ve got to stay on track with that but enjoy it as well. He’s a figure that everyone loved in Munster rugby, and he, Paulie (O’Connell) and Pete (O’Mahony) are probably the three that everyone thinks of as great leaders for Munster and Munster men.

“It’s going to be tough, but I think we have to enjoy the week and bring it to where he deserves, because he does deserve a mighty performance from us. So, we’ve got to concentrate on that first. But hopefully we do bring it.”

Arguably, Thomond Park would have been a more suitable venue than Páirc Uí Chaoimh to mark the anniversary. For the players, though – and even a Limerickman like Casey – playing in Cork’s GAA stadium is a genuine treat.

“I think GAA stadiums are always cool to play in,” he says. “I’ve really enjoyed going down there the last few times. I only played there once and I thought it was a cool experience to play there. Even when you’re playing in Croke Park, it’s a huge honour to have a game of that magnitude in a GAA stadium.

“Obviously, we love playing in Thomond Park. I don’t think I’ll ever get away from that. That’s our home ground and we love coming here, every chance we get. But I think the Cork lads will tell you how much it means to them and you get some buzz off that.

“I was only down there for a Limerick-Cork game a few months ago and we (Limerick) got absolutely battered – and I was getting abused from all ends. But it will be cool to be on the other side of it and have support down here.”

Casey speaks enthusiastically about the fresh thinking brought to the team by a revamped coaching ticket. He is a nephew of Mossy Lawler, who coached him all through his formative years, including through Ardscoil Rís, which culminated in a Munster Senior Cup semi-final in his final year there. He says his uncle has “been a bundle of energy” with his enhanced role as joint attack coach with Jared Payne.

Much the same could be said of Casey himself, who at 27 has morphed into one of the team’s key leaders.

Munster's Charlie O’Shea and Craig Casey celebrate their team's United Rugby Championship victory against Bulls at Thomond Park, Limerick, earlier this month. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

“I’m really liking it. Throughout the years in underage you’re in leadership groups and I’ve been in the leadership group here for probably seven years. It’s not something new, but I suppose over the last few years there’s been a good few people that have left the building and you really feel like you need to step up.”

Whether in Limerick or Cork, Munster need to start making their homes into fortresses again, as there have been costly slip-ups in Thomond Park in three of the last four seasons, such as the 31-29 defeat by Castres last January that brought their Champions Cup hopes to an end.

“That Castres game was probably still living in a lot of our heads,” he says of the subsequent Challenge Cup exit away to Exeter. “But we let it get to that stage as well. We probably need to have it done by then. If you look at all the other teams that went on to semi-finals and finals, and quarter-finals even, they’ve all that wrapped up before the last game.

“We’ve definitely made a point of making home a hard place to come again because a few times we’ve been scalped at home and that’s never nice.

“You’ve got to play well at home. I think it all comes down to your home games. If you can play well at home and then pick up a good few away wins along the road, you’re setting yourself up well for a good season.

“We’ve talked about it in the preseason, but you wouldn’t really be talking too much about it in the week of a game. I think it’s just about delivering a performance. You can’t really dive too deep into playing at home or where we are. But during the off-season we would have talked about it, yeah.”