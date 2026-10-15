Official Ryder Cup accommodation site advertising properties for up to €99,000 in week of event

The nine-bed Lough Cutra Castle near Gort, Co Galway, has an asking price of €99,000 for eight nights. Photograph: rydercuptravelservices.com

Rental accommodation aimed at fans travelling to next year’s Ryder Cup in Adare is being advertised for up to €99,000 as part of the tournament’s official property rental programme.

Ryder Cup Travel Service (RCTS), the official accommodation service provider for the 2027 Ryder Cup, has over 770 properties listed on its portal (as of October 15th).

The Ryder Cup will take place at Adare Manor from Tuesday, September 14th to Sunday, September 19th, 2027.

The rental accommodation listed by RCTS shows asking prices based on an eight-night stay, and an account is required to make a booking inquiry.

The cheapest option – a one-bed house in Cappawhite, Co Tipperary, 50km from Adare – has an asking price of €2,688 for the week of the tournament.

The cheapest option on the site is a one-bed house in Cappawhite, Co Tipperary, 50km from Adare. Screenshot: rydercuptravelservices.com

At the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive listing is the nine-bed Lough Cutra Castle near Gort, Co Galway, which has an asking price of €99,000 for eight nights. The 19th-century castle – which is 75km from Adare Manor, just shy of an hour by car – features six double bedrooms, two triple rooms and one twin room, or space for up to 20 people. The 600-acre wooded estate on which the property is set, as well as the 1,000-acre private lake and a walled garden are included under the rental’s “unique features”.

While 38 of the properties are within 10km of Adare Manor, many leave guests with a considerable journey to see the action. 142 listings are located over 100km away from the course.

The nine-bed Lough Cutra Castle near Gort, Co Galway. Screenshot: rydercuptravelservices.com

Demand for accommodation around the Ryder Cup is likely to be high, with over 250,000 people expected at Adare Manor across the week of the tournament. General admission tickets sold out in July, snapped up by fans from 80 countries.

The property with the longest spin to Adare is a six-bed house outside Omagh, Co Tyrone, which carries a €19,000 asking price. According to the listing, the property can sleep up to 26, and features an eight-seater hot tub, two large lounges, a bar/function room equipped with a full-size professional snooker table, and a BBQ outdoor dining area.

Aware of potential upmarket clientele, access to dedicated helipads/heliports are among the amenities included in a number of listings. Among them is a six-bed house on the seafront in Whiting Bay, Co Waterford, with a €10,000-per-night asking price. For that, guests will have access to the property’s 58-foot swimming pool, steam room, tennis court and cinema room.

This six-bed property in Whiting Bay comes with its own helipad. Screenshot: rydercuptravelservices.com

Beyond those advertised by RCTS, other booking platforms also have listings geared towards the Ryder Cup. Accommodation for The Event is a third-party website listing properties available to rent in areas near major golf tournaments, including the Masters. The website has 1,260 properties listed to rent for next year’s Ryder Cup.

As with some of the properties on the RCTS site, some rentals are listed as price on application, while many have price points north of €30,000. While almost 300 of the properties are listed as being in Limerick, most are in surrounding counties – Tipperary, Cork, Kerry and Clare – while properties in Offaly, Laois, Kilkenny and Dublin also feature.

Among the Accomodation for the Event listings is a restored 19th-century schoolhouse in Dundrum, Co Tipperary. The six-bed property sleeps 12, with a listed price of €65,000.

There are also some eye-watering prices to be found on Airbnb, where 48 properties in the surrounding areas are listed at over €20,000 for eight nights.

The most expensive is a four-bed property just outside Adare, listed at €75,185, with room for seven guests, while a three-bed cottage in the village is available for €59,560.