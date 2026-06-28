England Test captain Ben Stokes announces international retirement

England captain Ben Stokes is applauded by the crowd at Trent Bridge as he comes out after tea during day four of the third Test against New Zealand. Stokes has announced that he will retire from international cricket at the end of the match in Nottingham. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Ben Stokes has announced his retirement as captain of England’s Test team, and from all international cricket, effective as of the end of the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

The announcement was made with England in the field, and as Stokes laboured through a trademark extended bowling spell in an effort to swing the game his team’s way. Ever the man for the big occasion, he took the wicket of Zak Foulkes with the first delivery after the news broke.

Stokes missed the second game of the series as the England and Wales Cricket Board undertook an investigation into his extended celebrations following the English victory at Lord’s in the opening match, which ended in his exoneration. Joe Root, his predecessor as permanent captain, returned to the role in his absence but he has played down chances of his making a full-time comeback.

This game will be followed by a seven-week break for the red-ball side before they return for a three-match series against Pakistan in August, during which a replacement will be identified.

Stokes made his Test debut in Adelaide during the 2013-14 Ashes and the 35-year-old all-rounder is playing in his 122nd Test, placing him sixth on England’s all-time list. It is his 279th international appearance, the first of which came against Ireland in an ODI at Malahide in 2011. Among many career highlights, he was a key member of the England teams who won the 2019 50-over World Cup and the T20 version in 2022.

He informed his team-mates on Sunday before the start of the fourth day, with footage of his speech recorded by the ECB. “There’s something that I know is going to happen over the next two days, which is that this is my last two days as your captain, my last two days representing England,” he said.

“Reasons can wait. But I’ve had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand, and I’ve got one more trip to do. And the only thing I ask is can everyone please just be the same.

“We’ve got a lot of hard work still to do, and the only thing I want is to be able to walk off that field regardless of the result knowing that I’ve had this group of men, and one lady, do everything for the last two days.

“It’s the only thing I want, just for everyone to give it not only for me selfishly but also for this team. So let’s just go out there and give everything for another two days. Now it’s time to go to work and can everyone else please just come with me.”

On social media, alongside a video of Stokes telling his team-mates the news, England Cricket posted: “One of England’s all-time greatest captains, Ben Stokes, has decided to retire from international cricket at the end of this Test match.

“Ben, you have been the most inspirational captain, leader and legend this team could have ever hoped for. We love you so much and wish you all the best in your retirement. England will never be the same again.” – Guardian