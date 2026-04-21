Funding for high-performance Irish athletes increases to €28.5m

Funding for high-performance Irish athletes has been increased by €1.5 million to €28.5 million for 2026, Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan announced on Tuesday. It is the highest ever annual investment in high-performance sport, with the target a rise in the record 127 medals won by Irish competitors in international sport last year.

The funding, which will be distributed through Sport Ireland, will bring to €55 million the amount invested by the midway point of the Olympic/Paralympic cycle and will be used to support individual athletes as well as the National Sports Policy’s aim of increasing that medal haul.

Funding to athletes has increased by €600,000 from last year, with Sport Ireland set to invest €4.75 million in its international carding and player funding schemes. This allocation will include support for 139 individually funded athletes.

Sport Ireland are also reintroducing two-year carding awards, for 2027 and 2028, which will make 2026 a critical year for athletes aiming to secure funding as they build towards the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles.

“Once again, we are happy to support Irish athletes by investing more funds than ever before,” said the Minister. “This year is a pivotal midway point in the LA cycle and the delivery of the High Performance Strategy 2021-2032. Irish athletes are continuing to win medals on the world stage, and I am confident that this continued financial support will lead to further achievement at the highest levels.”