Sport

Funding for high-performance Irish athletes increases to €28.5m

National Sports Policy’s aim is to increase medal haul from the record 127 won by Irish competitors last year

Kate O’Connor celebrates winning a silver medal in the heptathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo last year. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Kate O’Connor celebrates winning a silver medal in the heptathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo last year. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Mary Hannigan
Tue Apr 21 2026 - 13:201 MIN READ

Funding for high-performance Irish athletes has been increased by €1.5 million to €28.5 million for 2026, Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan announced on Tuesday. It is the highest ever annual investment in high-performance sport, with the target a rise in the record 127 medals won by Irish competitors in international sport last year.

The funding, which will be distributed through Sport Ireland, will bring to €55 million the amount invested by the midway point of the Olympic/Paralympic cycle and will be used to support individual athletes as well as the National Sports Policy’s aim of increasing that medal haul.

Funding to athletes has increased by €600,000 from last year, with Sport Ireland set to invest €4.75 million in its international carding and player funding schemes. This allocation will include support for 139 individually funded athletes.

Sport Ireland are also reintroducing two-year carding awards, for 2027 and 2028, which will make 2026 a critical year for athletes aiming to secure funding as they build towards the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles.

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“Once again, we are happy to support Irish athletes by investing more funds than ever before,” said the Minister. “This year is a pivotal midway point in the LA cycle and the delivery of the High Performance Strategy 2021-2032. Irish athletes are continuing to win medals on the world stage, and I am confident that this continued financial support will lead to further achievement at the highest levels.”

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Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan

Mary Hannigan is a sports writer with The Irish Times