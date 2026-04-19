Mikel Arteta looks to relight Arsenal’s fire, literally

Quote

“He doesn’t like me very much. I’m honest and think overall Messi’s a better footballer. So he unfollowed me on Instagram. He’s got the hump with me.” – Gary Lineker on, yes, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Number

150: That’s how many dollars football fans will pay for a 30-minute return train ride from New York to New Jersey for World Cup games. The usual price? $12.90

Arsenal heating up

Ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League game against Sporting last week, and in the build-up to their seismically huge visit to Manchester City on Sunday, Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta was asked what he wanted to see from his players.

“No fear. Pure fire,” he said. “That’s it. Me, the first one. Pure fire. That’s what I want to see on the players, on the people, on myself. That’s it.”

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Now, you know how Arteta uses rather quirky motivational methods? Well, he took the fire business to quite literal levels when, according to The Athletic, a real fire was lit at the club’s London Colney training ground during a meeting of players and staff. “The symbolism of the flames was powerful,” read the report, “purgative, purifying, transformative.”

It was transformative too for Watford, whose training ground is right next door. “I was walking out to training and thinking, ‘what’s that smell?’ There was smoke and you could smell it, it was so strong,” Watford coach Dan Gosling told talkSPORT. “It’s why I’ve lost my voice.”

The disruption to their session ultimately proved costly for Watford – they lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield United on Saturday, Gosling, presumably, unable to shout instructions to his players.

Word of mouth

“Antonio Conte has a contract with me. If he sacrifices himself after two years of creating a very strong Napoli, he will kill his baby, abandoning him at the last minute.” – Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis on the rather dire consequences should Conte leave to become manager of Italy.

“The sun. I’m not joking. The sun. In Manchester there is never the sun. If the sun arrived in November, we would be champions in January. Honestly, the mood is better.” – Pep Guardiola explaining what was behind Manchester City’s fine form ahead of the Arsenal game: that yellow blob in the sky.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

“For the first time in history, we will have a half-time show at the World Cup final in New York/New Jersey. It will be the biggest show on earth – fantastic!” – Fifa president Gianni Infantino continuing to go out of his way to destroy football.

Hare-brained humour

Footballers, no more than the rest of us, can misbehave every now and then and get themselves in to a world of bother. Argentinian defender Emiliano Endrizzi, who plays with second division Gimnasia de Jujuy, the latest to add himself to the naughty list.

In fact, his club is now considering terminating his contract after accusing him of “gross misconduct”. “We will not tolerate any behaviour that damages this club’s reputation or violates sporting values,” said their president.

Endrizzi has apologised profusely – “I am sorry, it was not my intention to cause any disturbance or frighten anyone” – but he’s still in a world of trouble.

What did he do? Well, when he was waiting for his flight to Buenos Aires to take off, he thought it would be mighty craic to shout: “BOMB!” No, really.

Did everyone chuckle heartily? No. The plane was evacuated and a bomb disposal team was brought in. Endrizzi was arrested and taken away in handcuffs and ended up in court charged with public intimidation and endangering the safety of transport. In other words, it was no laughing matter.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the second-leg Champions League game against Bayern Munich. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

More word of mouth

“The first thing is to sign players who have brains. I’m tired of having brainless players wearing the most glorious shirt in football history. Vinicius Jr’s brain isn’t workable.” – Former Real Madrid scout Manolo Romero in a bit of a mood after the club’s Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich.

“I’d like to see the school reports of this Real Madrid squad. I want to see what Vinicius got in history and geography, what Camavinga got in maths.” – Manolo Romero, still going.

“We have another five games, 15 points, and this team is able to win five games in a row. Not to be arrogant, because I’m not arrogant, but we have enough qualities to fight and to win games in a row.” – Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi sounding a little bit like Comical Ali.