Ireland’s men seal World Cup qualification with 4-0 win over Wales

Ireland’s women to play Australia in Saturday night semi-final

Ireland celebrate qualifying for the World Cup after beating Wales 4-0 in Santiago. Photograph: Rodrigo Jaramillo/World Sport Pics
Mary Hannigan
Sat Mar 07 2026 - 10:481 MIN READ
Men’s Hockey World Cup qualifier: Ireland 4 Wales 0

For the first time since 2018 Ireland’s men’s hockey team have qualified for the World Cup, their 4-0 win over Wales in the semi-finals of their qualifier in Chile sealing their place in the tournament, which will be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands in August.

It has been a hugely impressive showing in Santiago by Mark Tumilty’s side, three wins from three in their pool setting up the meeting with Wales.

They had a dream start to the game when Jonny Lynch scored in the first minute, the player of the match firing Jeremy Duncan’s pass to the roof of the net. It was another 25 minutes before Ireland got their second, Louis Rowe scoring after a neat one-two with Matthew Nelson.

Lynch all but wrapped up the victory with his second of the game in the third quarter when he turned home Fergus Gibson’s pass, and Matthew Nelson made it 4-0 soon after.

“We’re absolutely ecstatic,” said Lynch. “We came here with one goal and that was to qualify for the World Cup, and we’ve done that. So, that’s achievement number one, now we want to go on and win the tournament.”

Ireland play France in Sunday’s final (6.45pm Irish time), while the women’s team will attempt to seal their World Cup place when they play Australia in the semi-finals on Saturday (9pm Irish time).

