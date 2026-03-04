Hockey

Ireland’s men top pool at World Cup qualifier after comfortable win over Poland

Ireland had already qualified for Friday’s semi-finals at tournament in Chile

Ireland players celebrate after Lee Cole scored Ireland's second goal against Poland at the the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers at Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped in Santiago, Chile. Photograph: Rodrigo Jaramillo/Inpho
Mary Hannigan
Wed Mar 04 2026 - 14:311 MIN READ

Men’s Hockey World Cup qualifier: Ireland 4 Poland 1

Ireland’s men’s hockey team, who had had already been assured of a place in the semi-finals, have topped their pool at the World Cup qualifying tournament in Chile after making it three wins out of three with a 4-1 defeat of Poland on Wednesday.

A goal in each quarter from Louis Rowe, Lee Cole, Ben Walker and Matthew Nelson wrapped it up, with the Poles getting what proved to be a consolation score 10 minutes from time.

Ireland now await the final results in pool A to see who they will face in Friday’s semi-final. The winner of that game will be assured of World Cup qualification. The Irish women will also aim to top their pool when they play Canada on Thursday.

