Loss of O’Sullivan and Murphy leaves Ireland up against it for World Cup qualifier in Cork

'Denise and Murph are huge losses,' said Ireland manager Carla Ward of suspended players Denise O'Sullivan and Emily Murphy. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

There are plenty of distractions facing the Republic of Ireland ahead of their penultimate World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday.

Next to the Chelsea-bound Katie McCabe, the most impressive performers throughout the campaign have been Liverpool midfielder Denise O’Sullivan and Newcastle United attacker Emily Murphy.

O’Sullivan and Murphy are suspended for one match after picking up yellow cards in the 1-0 defeat of Poland on April 18th.

O’Sullivan also missed the 2-1 loss away to the Netherlands in March through injury – a game that left Ireland manager Carla Ward annoyed by the behaviour of the hosts in Utrecht.

After Lineth Beerensteyn’s brace secured all three points at Stadion Galgenwaard, the Ireland camp revealed that a pre-match agreement not to water the pitch was broken. Also, Netherlands coach Arjan Veurink played down his decision not to shake hands with Ward at full-time.

“As you’ve seen, there were a lot of former international players on the pitch,” said Veurink. “I shook Carla’s hand before the game so absolutely nothing happened.”

Ward took issue with former Dutch players entering the field immediately after the game for a pre-planned ceremony. But that was then and this is now – and she is more concerned this week with securing victory. Ward acknowledged the disappointment of not having O’Sullivan available for the match in the player’s home town.

“I was so sad after the Poland game when I realised that Denise wouldn’t be able to play the game,” said the Ireland manager. “But she is a professional. She hasn’t changed her attitude within the squad or how she conducts herself in here, even though she’s probably gutted deep down. She’s in with the squad and prepping for the second game.”

Denise O'Sullivan (left) picked up a costly booking during Ireland's 1-0 victory against Poland at the Aviva Stadium in April. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The second game Ward refers to is next Tuesday’s final qualifier against France in Grenoble. Ireland currently lie third in Group A2, a point behind France and two points adrift of the Netherlands. Direct qualification for Brazil 2027 is possible if the team secures four points from their last two games and Poland draw with the two football superpowers.

McCabe and Marissa Sheva are both one booking away from being suspended for the France game.

If Ireland finish second or third in the group, they go into a two-legged semi-final playoff against a country from UEFA League C in October.

“Denise and Murph are huge losses,” Ward conceded. “They’ve been unbelievable. What I would say is we’ve got a group that are really hungry and players that are ready to step up. We’ve looked at different people in those areas and they’ve given us real headaches. Whoever goes in there will do a job for sure.”

Lazio midfielder Megan Connolly is focused on producing a big performance if called upon in place of her fellow Cork woman.

“Honestly, I don’t think it will change much,” said Connolly. “I think we have a depth in the squad. I think anyone is ready to come in and do their best in Denise’s position.”

Ruesha Littlejohn could be recalled to win her 94th cap alongside Connolly.

“Denise is one of our best players in the history of Ireland,” Connolly continued. “We know how good she is. We know what she brings to the team. But, in this moment in time, it’s time for someone else to step up and do that role.

“We have a way of playing now so we can hold each other to the standards we have. Whoever comes in there, whoever is in the starting 11, everyone’s ready to play. We know what’s on the line. We know the stakes of the game.”

Megan Connolly says Ireland have the squad depth to cope with the loss of important players such as Denise O'Sullivan. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Abbie Larkin is likely to replace Murphy after her eight goals helped Crystal Palace finish second in the WSL 2.

For the Netherlands, Manchester City striker Vivianne Miedema – who has 104 goals in 132 international appearances – is also unavailable.

Ward was asked on Monday about the impact of Gary Cronin, who replaced Alan Mahon as assistant coach in January. Cronin previously coached in the men’s game at Bray Wanderers, Longford Town and Bohemians.

“Gary’s a top guy,” she replied. “He’s a really nice guy and I think it takes time when you go from [the men’s to women’s game].

“Men’s football and women’s football are very different. So, if you’re surrounded by 20 guys or 20 females, we’re a different breed, I don’t mind saying that. Naturally, it takes its time but Gary’s a top man.”

Asked about the possibility of disruptions to the game, by people protesting the upcoming men’s fixtures against Israel, Ward said: “I think it’s a difficult situation for everybody involved.”

In an acknowledgment of the protest during last week’s men’s friendly between Ireland and Qatar, she added: I don’t know if we are expecting [another protest], but our focus will be solely on the Netherlands and trying to win that game.”