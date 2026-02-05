Where did it go wrong for Ireland in Six Nations opener against France?

Everyone has a plan before taking to the pitch. Ireland’s was shredded almost from the get-go at the Stade de France. Possession is a prized commodity and there are significant tariffs for those that are indiscriminately wasteful in its husbandry.

Andy Farrell’s side learned that to their cost in the opening 40-minutes as they lost the aerial battle. Conditions informed some of the early exchanges, the rain, wet ball and greasy surface saw both sides understandably look to the skies in the early exchanges.

The difference was that France gobbled up the aerial scraps, when not winning the ball clean. They were sharper, more alive and perhaps a little more attuned in their tap backs. They also had superior numbers underneath the dropping ball.

Ireland were reliant on single chasers, generally Jacob Stockdale and Tommy O’Brien, and while they contested gamely, the greater proliferation of blue shirts in the drop zone, turned the odds in France’s favour when it came to the pursuit of possession.

The French won eight of 11 aerial contests, and it had a pronounced effect on the home side taking a 22-0 interval lead. Fabien Galthié’s side were able to retain/regain possession, the primary benefit being able to ensure continuity, two key components in their dominance on the scoreboard.

Ireland offered precious little in that period other than chasing box-kicks and given the paltry return, it was to prove a jarring gambit. There were other shortcomings, a tackle success-rate of just 71 per cent, passive and hesitant for the most part in their line-speed and as a result the French ball carriers were able to take tackles on their terms.

France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey wins the ball from a high kick in Paris. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The upshot: that they could offload at will, keeping tempo to their attacks and forcing Ireland into some inelegant scrambling. The visitors missed too many tackles and when combined with losing the collisions, gave up ridiculous metres post contact.

The second half started as a carbon copy of the first, Ireland losing the aerial duels and the kicking game provided France with their fourth and bonus point try seven minutes after the restart, albeit with a huge dollop of luck after a sliced fly hack.

What really beggared belief was despite the singular lack of success, Ireland continued to kick, the very definition of insanity, if they hoped for a different outcome. France appreciated that if they were resolute and organised in defence, Ireland would eventually kick the ball back to them.

It was only when the contest had, well, ceased to be one, that the visitors decided not to hold onto the ball, try and win some gainlines, treat possession as precious and back their skills and footwork to challenge their hosts in a meaningful way. The bench had a pronounced effect, providing energy and dynamism.

Nick Timoney try, Mikey Milne try, rewards for enterprise and then Gibson-Park after another super Ireland turnover kicked the ball in the air and back to France, Prendergast did too, twice: why, why, why? Dog-eared gambit, same outcome. Ultimately, Ireland were left kicking themselves.