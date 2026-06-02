Liverpool open talks with Andoni Iraola over becoming head coach

Andoni Iraola is set to replace Arnie Slot after he was sacked by Liverpool. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

Liverpool have opened formal talks with Andoni Iraola over succeeding Arne Slot as the club’s head coach.

Iraola is the clear front-runner for the Anfield vacancy with his style of play fitting Liverpool’s criteria for the front-footed, aggressive approach they felt was lacking in Slot’s second season in charge. The Dutchman was sacked from his post on Saturday.

Liverpool sporting director, Richard Hughes, who appointed Iraola to take charge at Bournemouth from Rayo Vallecano in 2023, is leading the negotiations with the 43-year-old. Hughes retains a strong working relationship with Iraola’’s agent, Inaki Ibanez, and talks are expected to progress quickly.

The Spaniard is available after leaving the Vitality Stadium at the end of last season, upon the expiry of his contract, and Liverpool want to complete the hiring process before the World Cup starts on June 11th. Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness and Pierre Sage of Lens have also been considered, but Iraola has always been seen as the leading candidate.

Liverpool have not made any approaches to further additions to their coaching staff. Those moves will only be made once talks with Iraola – or any other candidate – reach an advanced stage. – Guardian