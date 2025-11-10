Ireland v Portugal: TV details, qualification permutations, team news and more

Who is playing, when and where?

The Republic of Ireland are playing Portugal in a Group F qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday. It kicks off at 7.45pm.

How can I watch?

You can watch the game on RTÉ 2, the coverage starts from 7pm. You can also follow live updates on The Irish Times Sport live blog

What is the state of play?

Portugal P4 W3 D1 L0 GD+7 Pts 10 Hungary P4 W1 D2 L1 GD+1 Pts 5 Ireland P4 W1 D1 L2 GD-1 Pts 4 Armenia P4 W1 D0 L3 GD-7 Pts 3

Heading into these fixtures, Ireland are third on four points from four games, one point behind Hungary on five points. Portugal lead on 10 points, while Armenia are on three points. Ireland have two games left, at home to Portugal and away to Hungary in Budapest on Sunday. Hungary play Armenia in Yerevan at 5pm before Ireland play Portugal at 7.45pm, so what Ireland need to do against Portugal will be set in stone before they kick off.

And what are the permutations?

If Hungary beat Armenia, then Ireland will be four points behind and will require at least a point against Portugal to stay alive. If Hungary beat Armenia by a goal, then a draw against Portugal would leave Ireland needing to beat Hungary by two goals or more in the final game, but if Hungary beat Armenia by three goals, for example, then Ireland would have to beat Hungary by three goals and so on. If Ireland beat Portugal in that case, then they would just have to beat Hungary by any score in the final game.

If Hungary draw with Armenia, then that would keep Ireland alive even with a defeat to Portugal, which would require Ireland to beat Hungary by any score in Budapest. In that case a draw against Portugal would not make much difference to the game state, and it would become almost a free shot as only a victory could change things. A victory against Portugal, coupled with a Hungary draw against Armenia, would leave Ireland needing just a draw against Hungary.

If Hungary lose to Armenia, then the same situation applies, Ireland would still need to beat Hungary in the final game with a draw or a defeat against Portugal, unless Armenia beat Hungary by two or three goals.

Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher celebrates saving a penalty kick from Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph: Gualter Fatia/Getty

Are these positive permutations likely?

Not particularly, as Hungary are 4-7 to beat Armenia, and Portugal are 3-10 to beat Ireland, according to the bookies. In which case, Ireland would head to Hungary for a dead rubber game. Let’s hope not.

There is no doubt that Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men are up against it, but they will be encouraged by stopping Portugal from scoring for 90 minutes in Lisbon, only buckling under pressure in stoppage time to a Ruben Neves goal. Although with their ultra-defensive stance, they did not even create a corner down the other end, never mind a shot on target. They need to find a way to trouble the Portuguese goal. Troy Parrott should at least be fully fit this time, ready to fill the void of Evan Ferguson. He has scored 13 goals in 13 for AZ Alkmaar this season.

What is the team news?

Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s game against Portugal through injury, with Johnny Kenny called up as a replacement.

There is still hope that Ferguson may be available for the game against Hungary on Sunday, and he will continue his rehabilitation for an ankle injury.

Celtic striker Kenny has been called into the senior squad to replace him, after some impressive form for the Scottish Premiership side. Kenny has scored four goals in four games since Martin O’Neill joined the club as interim manager.

Bristol City midfielder Mark Sykes has also been ruled out of both fixtures through injury, with Hibernian midfielder Jamie McGrath called into the squad as his replacement.

Kevin O’Toole was a surprise inclusion at left back from New York City FC in the MLS, and could be in contention to play on his debut as Ryan Manning is suspended.

The Portugal squad is led by the evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo, who has the most caps of any player in history with 225. One boost for Ireland is that arguably the best left back in the world, Nuno Mendes, is missing through injury. Their squad is still full of quality with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha and João Neves.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Portugal/Hungary

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Everton).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Jimmy Dunne (QPR), Liam Scales (Celtic), John Egan (Hull City), Ryan Manning (Southampton)*, Kevin O’Toole (New York City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Brom)*, Finn Azaz (Southampton), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Andrew Moran (LAFC), Jamie McGrath (Hibernian).

Attackers: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Johnny Kenny (Celtic), Mikey Johnston (West Brom), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United), Festy Ebosele (Istanbul Basaksehir).

Evan Ferguson will remain with AS Roma to continue rehabilitation from an ankle injury. He is ruled out for the Portugal game but could return for the trip to Budapest to play Hungary on Sunday.

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolves), Rui Silva (Sporting).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nélson Semedo (Fenerbahce), João Cancelo (Al Hilal), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), António Silva (Benfica), Renato Veiga (Villarreal).

Midfielders: João Palhinha (Tottenham Hotspur), Rúben Neves (Al Hilal), João Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

Forwards: Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting), João Félix (Al Nassr), Francisco Trincão (Sporting), Francisco Conceição (Juventus), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Carlos Forbs (Club Brugge), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr).