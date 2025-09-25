Sport

Philip Doyle and Fintan McCarthy qualify for A final at World Rowing Championships

A finals also for Siobhan McCrohan and Jake McCarthy

Ireland’s Fintan McCarthy (right) and Philip Doyle during the men's double sculls semi-final at the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho
Ireland’s Fintan McCarthy (right) and Philip Doyle during the men's double sculls semi-final at the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho
Muireann Duffy
Thu Sept 25 2025 - 15:22

Three Irish crews qualified for A finals on day five of the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai on Thursday.

Philip Doyle and Fintan McCarthy produced a measured performance in the semi-finals of the men’s double sculls, finishing second behind Romania in 6:33.14 to take a spot in Friday’s A final.

In the lightweight women’s single sculls, Siobhan McCrohan was home first in the second semi-final, clocking 8:06.23 to see her through to Saturday’s A final, while in the men’s event, Jake McCarthy’s third-place finish, in 7:33.01, secured his place in the top final.

Meanwhile, Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney finished sixth in the A final of the men’s pair.

READ MORE

Bethpage Diary: Europe looking a cut above the United States in Ryder Cup fashion stakes

Ryder Cup 2025: Where is it, TV schedule and players to watch

Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings: TV details, kick-off time, ticket news and more

Death of Ricky Hatton still ‘very raw’ for Barry McGuigan

In addition to Doyle and McCarthy, Konan Pazzaia is also in action for Ireland, racing in the C final of the men’s single sculls, while Fiona Murtagh is in the women’s semi-final.

Mags Cremen and Zoe Hyde take to the water in the women’s double sculls B final, before Natalie Long, Emma Waters, Aisling Hayes and Imogen Magner compete in the B final of the women’s four.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy is a sports journalist with The Irish Times