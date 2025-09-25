Philip Doyle and Fintan McCarthy qualify for A final at World Rowing Championships

Ireland’s Fintan McCarthy (right) and Philip Doyle during the men's double sculls semi-final at the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

Three Irish crews qualified for A finals on day five of the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai on Thursday.

Philip Doyle and Fintan McCarthy produced a measured performance in the semi-finals of the men’s double sculls, finishing second behind Romania in 6:33.14 to take a spot in Friday’s A final.

In the lightweight women’s single sculls, Siobhan McCrohan was home first in the second semi-final, clocking 8:06.23 to see her through to Saturday’s A final, while in the men’s event, Jake McCarthy’s third-place finish, in 7:33.01, secured his place in the top final.

Meanwhile, Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney finished sixth in the A final of the men’s pair.

In addition to Doyle and McCarthy, Konan Pazzaia is also in action for Ireland, racing in the C final of the men’s single sculls, while Fiona Murtagh is in the women’s semi-final.

Mags Cremen and Zoe Hyde take to the water in the women’s double sculls B final, before Natalie Long, Emma Waters, Aisling Hayes and Imogen Magner compete in the B final of the women’s four.