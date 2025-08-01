Tom Fannon qualifies for 50m freestyle semi-final at World Championships

Tom Fannon will race in the second semi-final of the men's 50m freestyle on Friday afternoon. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Tom Fannon has qualified for the semi-final of the men’s 50m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

The National Centre Dublin swimmer clocked 21.87 to finish fifth in his heat on Friday morning to secure a spot in Friday afternoon’s final.

“I know I can be faster than that,” said Fannon after his heat. “I made a massive mistake on the entry, hands, I felt them come apart and I was like ‘do not panic’ ... the last thing you want to do, especially when you’re amongst these amazing 50 freestylers, is panic. I think I controlled that pretty well.

“Quick to make the semi, which means it’s going to be even quicker to make the final, so no mistakes tonight, go back, recover and just do my best.”

The 27-year-old will race in lane eight in the second semi-final, which is scheduled for 12.39pm Irish time.

Joining him in the day’s later session is Ellie McCartney, swimming in the women’s 200m breaststroke final (1.08pm Irish time).

The 20-year-old qualified sixth fastest from Thursday’s semi-finals, clocking 2:23.79 to place her in lane seven for the final.

In the earlier session, Jack Cassin swam a lifetime best of 52.84 in the men’s 100m butterfly. Despite finishing second in his heat the time was not enough to see him progress to the semi-finals.

And Evan Bailey, Cormac Ryan, Jack Cassin and John Shortt were on the blocks for Ireland in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, finishing 14th overall in 7:16.70, outside the top-eight finish needed to qualify for Friday afternoon’s final.