Shamrock Rovers player Max Afonin scoops free sandwiches for year at Dublin fast-food opening

Our own Stephen Conneely wrote last week about the highly competitive battle for a chunk of the fast-food chicken market in Ireland, one that has intensified since the arrival of a number of US brands.

One of them, Popeyes, opened recently in Dundrum and marked the occasion by offering free chicken sandwiches for a year to its first three customers. Need it be said, a prize of that magnitude drew no little interest, two sixth-year secondary school students lining up before 7am in the hope of triumphing.

“There was a bit of conflict outside,” said one of the teenagers, Richard Bartusis, “people scrapping and all that”. But the pair secured second and third in the queue, despite the efforts of the man in fifth who tried to claim that you had to be over 18 to claim the prize. Not so. In the end, he gave up. “It was worth a try,” he sighed as he departed the scene.

He didn’t know what he was taking on, though. Thanks to Karl Doyle’s tip-off, we now know that Richard’s pal is renowned for his pace, positional awareness and strength in the tackle. He’s currently with the Irish under-17 squad in Spain where they are fine-tuning their preparations for November’s World Cup in Qatar. He’s Shamrock Rovers’ Max Afonin. And he’s well fed.

Quote

“Be less sh*t.”

Former German international Robert Huth on what Jurgen Klopp’s message should be to the national team now that he’s taken over as gaffer. It could work.

By the Numbers: 25

The percentage increase in the sale of carrots in Norway this year. And it’s largely being put down to Erling Haaland’s love of the veg, which he dangled in an ad for wholesaler Bama.

Word of Mouth

“I see some of the England players when they score and they don’t really celebrate. And that drives me nuts. I remember when I made my debut for the under-21s I scored and there was no one in the crowd. So I jumped over the fence and celebrated on the motorway.” Paul Gascoigne, of course.

“Wrexham is a cult club with a Hollywood fairytale story. But I didn’t feel like going to the Championship or a small town in Wales. I hope that doesn’t sound too condescending.” Lyon’s Pavel Sulc condescendingly explaining why he turned down a move to Cymru.

“There are some media outlets trying to kill me, but only with a shotgun. I dodge the bullets. They are dying for me not to come to the national team anymore. The critics will always be there, but the most important thing is I know who I am. I know why the young kids love Cristiano.” Yes, Cristiano.

Mauro Icardi banned from driving after expired licence spotted in social media video

Mauro Icardi during a Champions League game for Galatasaray against Bayern Munich. Photograph: Hossein/AFP via Getty Images

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After leaving Galatasaray at the end of last season, Mauro Icardi is still without a club, so he has a bit of free time on his hands. He filled some of it last week by going for a spin in his car near Buenos Aires, in his native Argentina, with his partner China Suarez. China filmed the jaunt, which featured her hanging out the car window, and, of course, posted it on social media.

The problem? The Argentine Ministry of Transport spotted the clip and did some checking - and discovered that Icardi’s driving licence had expired. “Road safety allows for no exception,” they declared on Twitter when announcing that Icardi is now banned from driving.

“Think about fixing the roads to improve traffic instead of wasting time writing tweets and scratching your balls,” the player responded, a touch angrily. And it’ll be a while before he gets to take his car for a spin again. His ban lasts until 2099 - when he’ll be 106.

More word of mouth

“Me a money grabber? I can’t deny that. Once my playing career is over, I don’t want to have to work anymore. You can always play the moral crusader, but I think everyone would say yes to that.” Dutch international Tijjani Reijnders being deliciously honest about why he moved to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qadsiah - the offer of €100 million over four years did the trick.

“We have to climb Everest - and it will be beautiful when we get to the top.” After his second spell in charge of Italy began with a 2-0 defeat by Belgium in Rome, Roberto Mancini promised his team will peak . . . some day.

“Right at the end of my career, someone at Tottenham decided that I was maybe the type of person they needed at the club. A little call came in, and I put the phone straight down.” Martin Keown. Once a Gooner . . .

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