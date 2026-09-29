Champions Cork lead field with 14 nominees for camogie All-Stars

Cork's Sorcha McCartan, pictured in action in August's camogie final against Galway, is a player of the year nominee. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

All-Ireland senior camogie champions Cork have 14 players included on the 36-strong shortlist of PwC All-Star nominees.

Defeated finalists Galway have 10 players nominated. Kilkenny (six), Tipperary (four), Clare (one) and Waterford (one) are also represented.

The nominees for senior camogie player of the year are Galway’s Carrie Dolan and Cork pair Laura Hayes and Sorcha McCartan.

The winners are to be revealed at a banquet in Croke Park on November 21st.

Goalkeepers: Amy Lee (Cork); Sarah Healy (Galway); Aoife Norris (Kilkenny).

Backs: Méabh Cahalane (Cork); Libby Coppinger (Cork); Ava Fitzgerald (Cork); Méabh Murphy (Cork); Izzy O’Regan (Cork); Isobel Sheehan (Cork); Róisín Black (Galway); Ciara Hickey (Galway); Dervla Higgins (Galway); Niamh Deely (Kilkenny); Ava Brett (Kilkenny); Karin Blair (Tipperary); Amy Quinlisk (Tipperary); Abby Walsh (Clare).

Midfielders: Laura Hayes (Cork); Carrie Dolan (Galway); Ally Hesnan (Galway); Laura Greene (Kilkenny); Laura Murphy (Kilkenny).

Forwards: Orlaith Cahalane (Cork); Millie Condon (Cork); Saoirse McCarthy (Cork); Sorcha McCartan (Cork); Emma Murphy (Cork); Amy O’Connor (Cork); Aoife Donohue (Galway); Caoimhe Kelly (Galway); Niamh McPeake (Galway); Niamh Niland (Galway); Sarah Barcoe (Kilkenny); Beth Carton (Waterford); Róisín Howard (Tipperary); Eimear McGrath (Tipperary).

Senior player of the year nominees: Laura Hayes (Cork); Sorcha McCartan (Cork); Carrie Dolan (Galway).

Intermediate player of the year nominees: Éobha McAllister (Antrim); Róisín McCormick (Antrim); Clodagh Tynan (Laois).

Premier junior player of the year nominees: Ciara Hill (Armagh); Eimear O’Kane (Armagh); Róisín O’Keeffe (Cavan).