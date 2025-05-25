West Indies beat Ireland by 197 runs to square up three-match series

West Indies (385-7) (Keacy Carty 170; Barry McCarthy 3-100) beat Ireland (165-8) (Cade Carmichael 48; Jayden Seales 3-26) by 197 runs (DLS method)

On Friday the weather saved Ireland from the unenviable task of chasing down a mammoth West Indies total. They were not so lucky this time around.

Replying to an even bigger score of 386, reduced to 363 in 46 overs by rain, Ireland’s attempt was ugly. In just his second international innings, Cade Carmichael reached 48 before getting stuck looking for a maiden milestone, but that was as good as it got. West Indies wrapped up a dominant 197-run win to square the three-match series at one apiece, honours shared after Ireland’s own dominant victory in game one before the rain scuppered things on Friday.

The day started promisingly for Ireland, Barry McCarthy continuing his hex over Brandon King, dismissing the West Indies opener for the third time in as many matches. He added Evin Lewis for good measure, leaving the visitors two down inside five overs.

The fight back was something to behold. Shai Hope and Keacy Carty combined to put on 137 runs, the latter passing three figures in back-to-back matches. His effort of 170 anchored a late onslaught of hitting, Ireland’s inability to take middle overs wickets biting them by opening up the Caribbean power game at the death. Justin Greaves added 50 runs off just 23 balls, Ireland struggling to contain the scoring rate at the small Clontarf venue.

They were not helped by injuries. Debutant Jordan Neill bowled just five overs before suffering a nasty shoulder issue. Josh Little managed seven before tweaking something in his leg.

Neither man emerged to bat later in the day, meaning West Indies needed to take just eight wickets for victory. Irish skipper Paul Stirling started the chase with the required aggression when needing nearly eight runs an over but he departed for 26. Jayden Seales accounted for him, Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector cheaply, tearing the heart out of this Irish chase.

Carmichael, Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell all made contributions, but nothing close enough to the magic needed for a record victory. A pair of run outs only added to the ignominy, the West Indies wrapping things up with 16 overs still remaining. The Caribbean outfit now heads to England before returning to these shores in June for a three-match T20 encounter to be held in Bready Cricket Club.