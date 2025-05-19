Awesome Limerick leave rivals fearing the worst

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

“Savage”, “monumental”, “awesome”, our crew nigh on ran out of superlatives to describe Limerick’s display against Cork at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday. Nicky English was left concluding that “at their best they are untouchable”, Seán Moran reckoning that they’re back to the “pomp of a couple of years ago”.

Malachy Clerkin echoes that views in his round-up of the weekend’s hurling action. Limerick are, he writes, “looming, big and bad and forbidding as ever they were”. Tipperary had a happy time of it too at Semple Stadium where they beat Waterford. They have, then, qualified from Munster, but All Ireland champions Clare are out. It’s a tough old province.

Elsewhere, Kilkenny survived a second-half resurgence from Dublin at Nowlan Park, while a late Lee Chin goal saw Wexford over the line against Offaly. Antrim, though, were hammered by Galway, Davy Fitzgerald having no complaints about the result, but less than happy with the refereeing. Some of them, he said, “despise” him. He plans on having a word about “one or two things” with GAA officials in Croke Park this week. Oh to be a fly on the wall.

In football, talk of Dublin’s demise “has been greatly exaggerated”, Gordon Manning at Pearse Stadium to see Tom Lahiff’s late point give them a win over Galway. Mayo suffered their own demise against Cavan, though, manager Kevin McStay conceding that they now face a steep championship challenge. Kerry and Down, meanwhile, had comfortable wins over Roscommon and Clare, respectively.

In camogie, Cliona Foley was at Cullen Park where most of the crowd was wearing shorts in the sizzling heat. Not the players of Kilkenny, Wexford, Carlow and Laois, though. They took to the pitch in shorts, but changed in to skorts for their games, this the latest protest ahead of Thursday’s Special Congress vote on the issue.

Over at Quail Hollow, Denis Walsh saw Scottie Scheffler ease to victory at the US PGA Championship, but it was a weekend to forget for Rory McIlroy who “didn’t bring any part of his game” to a course where he has enjoyed so much success.

In rugby, Nathan Johns heard James Lowe salute his old mucker Johnny Sexton, as only James Lowe can, welcoming the wealth of knowledge and tour experience he will bring to the Lions’ coaching set-up. Back home, Johnny Watterson saw a Lowe-less and lacklustre Leinster beat Glasgow Warriors in the URC, Leo Cullen wary of the threat their quarter-final opponents, Scarlets, will pose later in the month.

In soccer, Ken Early relished Crystal Palace’s FA Cup final win over Manchester City, while Conor McEvoy reports on how the Irish fared over the weekend. And in racing, Brian O’Connor has word on Ted Walsh’s plan to appeal the €3,000 fine imposed on him by stewards at Wexford on Saturday after his horse Ta Na La was deemed not to have given his all in a novice chase. A wise horse in that weather.

TV Watch: Having won their first senior Leinster football title in 68 years, Louth will be looking to add the minor crown to this season’s collection when they play Offaly this evening (TG4, 7.30). Shelbourne host Drogheda United in the Premier Division (Virgin Media Two, 7.45), and Premier League champions Liverpool are away to Brighton (Sky Sports, 8.0).