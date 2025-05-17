URC quarter-finals: Leinster host Scarlets and Munster head to South Africa to play Sharks

Leinster's Jordie Barrett competes in the air with Adam Hastings of Glasgow Warriors during the BKT United Rugby Championship match at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

URC: Leinster 13 Glasgow Warriors 5

Leinster will meet Welsh side Scarlets at home in the quarter-finals of the United Rugby Championship in two weeks after a laboured win over Glasgow at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night.

The Scarlets lost in South Africa to the Sharks and finish eighth on the table to Leinster’s first place, which guarantees them a meeting with the top placed side at the end of the month.

It also means that Munster will be heading to South Africa for their quarter-final against the Sharks at Kings Park in Durban. Both games will take place on Saturday, May 31st.

Leinster will hope for a more consistent performance in their knock-out match after Glasgow made life hard on a perfect night in Dublin.

READ MORE

The early stages of the game all belonged to Glasgow in a testy opening 10 minutes, where Dan Sheehan was penalised for pushing a Glasgow player to the ground. Prior to that fullback Hugo Keenan was forced into a try-saving tackle on Glasgow captain Kyle Steyn, while Leinster ferociously defended their 22 as the visiting team provided all the go-forward ball. Adam Hastings missed a penalty on 10 minutes that would have given Glasgow an early lead but the ball curled wide of the posts.

During that phase the visitors seemed to be getting most of the collision calls from referee Ben Whitehouse as they forced Leinster to play from deep in their territory as the game crept towards 15 minutes and the home side still hadn’t launched a serious attack.

When Robbie Henshaw fed off a lofted ball by Sam Prendergast and bolted into the Glasgow 22 for the first time on 17 minutes, the crowd rose for the first time since Sheehan’s earlier contretemps. It didn’t produce a score but appeared to trigger Leinster into life as play pushed Glasgow back towards their posts.

But Leinster struggled to find continuity and their phased, pressure game was only visible is short bursts as the match entered the second quarter. Finally, a tap penalty in the Glasgow 22 and a weighted popped pass from Jordie Barrett quickly found Prendergast on a diagonal run right.

The outhalf threw long to Jimmy O’Brien and the left wing dashed into the corner on 27 minutes for the first points of the game. Prendergast converted nicely from the touchline for 7-0.

Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien scores a try. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

But Glasgow came unafraid to play their attacking game and forced Leinster back again, challenging them to tackle with precision and power. That showed when Prendergast opted to kick a penalty from just inside the Glasgow half to move the scoreboard. It was accurate but short.

The half closed with several jarring hits and scrambling defensive tackles with Jamie Osborne, Barrett and Tommy O’Brien all involved until half-time came, Leinster 7-0 ahead.

Undeterred Leinster came out more perky than when closing the first half and within minutes, great feet from Keenan sent player of the match Tommy O’Brien on a raid into the Glasgow danger area.

Eight phases later Prendergast knocked on reaching for the line. Two minutes later Ryan Baird did the same thing further out when a try was on, both drawing a collective groan from the crowd.

Prendergast kicked a penalty for a two-score game at 10-0 but Leinster continued to live dangerously. Fullback Kyle Rowe broke on 57 minutes and kicked into the Leinster 22. The ball was expertly turned in by the supporting Glasgow players and George Horne, also in support, touched down for 10-5.

That silenced the 17,654 attendance and energised Glasgow to press harder. Baird nicked an important lineout on 66 minutes with Prendergast’s replacement Ciarán Frawley expertly clearing, while the Leinster pack turned Glasgow’s eight on 73 minutes in a big momentum swing.

Finally, it was the home side pushing Glasgow back into their 22 in the closing minutes, Frawley kicking a penalty on 79 minutes to secure the win.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 27 mins: J O’Brien try, S Prendergast con, 7-0. Halftime: 7-0. 55: Prendergast pen, 10-0; 57: G Horne try, 10-5; 79: C Frawley pen, 13-5.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Tommy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Jordie Barrett, Jimmy O’Brien; Sam Prendergast, Fintan Gunne; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; RG Snyman, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Scott Penny, Jack Conan (capt).

Replacements: Jamie Osborne for Henshaw (22 mins); Rónan Kelleher for Sheehan, Jack Boyle for Porter, Luke McGrath for Gunne (all 51); Ciarán Frawley for Prendergast, M Deegan for Conan (both 61); Diarmuid Mangan for Ryan (79).

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Kyle Rowe; Sebastian Cancelliere, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Steyn (capt); Adam Hastings, Ben Afshar; Jamie Bhatti, Seb Stephen, Fin Richardson; Jare Oguntibeju, Alex Samuel; Macenzzie Duncan, Rory Darge, Euan Ferrie.

Replacements: Tom Jordan for Tuipulotu (40 mins); JP du Preez for Samuel (44); Stafford McDowall for Duncan, Nathan McBeth for Bhatti, George Horne for Afshar, Murphy Walker for Richardson (all 54); Gregor Hiddleston for Stephen (65); Scott Cummings for Oguntibeju (71).

Quarter-finals (all times Irish)

Friday, May 30th

QF4: (4) Glasgow Warriors v (5) Stormers, Scotstoun, 7.35pm.

Saturday, May 31st

QF2: (2) Bulls v (7) Edinburgh, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, 1.30pm

QF1: (1) Leinster v (8) Scarlets, Aviva Stadium, 3pm

QF3: (3) Sharks v (6) Munster, Kings Park, Durban, 5.30pm

Semi-finals

Saturday, June 7th

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF4

SF2: Winner QF2 v Winner QF3